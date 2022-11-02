T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 23 (Super 12) - IND vs BAN | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

India will take on Bangladesh in the 23rd match of the Super 12 Stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

Players playing in Match 22 (S12): Sean Williams (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits), Sikandar Raza (ZIM) (ALL) (9 Credits), Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits), Paul van Meekeren (BOWL) (NED) (8.5 Credits), and Colin Ackermann (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 23 - IND vs BAN

Credits in the Bank: 3.

I already have four players from this match and will make two transfers here.

Transfer Deadline: 01.30 pm IST, 06.30 pm (local) on Wednesday, November 2.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 25.

1) Sean Williams (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) - OUT | Taskin Ahmed (BOWL) (BAN) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Sikandar Raza (ZIM) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (BAN) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

Since I already have enough players, I'm keeping it simple on the transfer front. As usual, I'm clueless about what to do in an India match with respect to transfers. As a result, I'm bringing in two fast bowlers. The first is Taskin Ahmed, who has been pretty impressive so far. At one point, he was the highest fantasy point-scorer in the game.

Mohammed Shami is the second player. While he hasn't picked up plenty of wickets, Shami definitely has the pace and bounce to trouble the Bangladesh batters.

As for the transfers out, Zimbabwe's next match is their last group stage match, and that's a long way out.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 23 - IND vs BAN: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 23 - IND vs BAN

Players playing in Match 23 (S12): Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (BAN) (8.5 Credits), Taskin Ahmed (BOWL) (BAN) (8 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

Barring Shakib, it's the Indian players I'm likely to favor in the captaincy. Captaining KL Rahul twice in a row hasn't worked out well thus far, so the question is: should I give it another go? Kohli and Arshdeep are also solid options.

Other Players

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 24.

Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 24.

Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 28.

Colin Ackermann (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 24.

Paul van Meekeren (BOWL) (NED) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 24.

