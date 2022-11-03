T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 25 (Super 12) - IRE vs NZ | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Ireland take on New Zealand in the 25th match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, November 4, at the Adelaide Oval.

My last-minute changes to the team for the PAK-SA game did cost me a few points, but overall, it was a decent use of the Power Bowler booster.

Players playing in match 24 (S12): Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits), Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits), Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Tabraiz Shamsi (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits), Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), and Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Wayne Parnell | Vice-Captain: Mohammad Wasim.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Total Points: 7,698.5

Global Rank: 605.

Credits in the bank: 4.5.

I have no players from this match and will make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 09.30 am IST, 02.30 pm (local) on Friday, November 4.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining (after this match's transfers): 16.

1) Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Tabraiz Shamsi (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

4) Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Phillips (BAT) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I'm going all in on New Zealand for this match as I believe the Black Caps will want to register a dominant win to boost their confidence ahead of the knockout stages. The duo of Boult and Southee have been excellent for them so far, and expect them to pick up key wickets once more.

Conway has two low scores after his sizzling knock in their tournament opener against Australia. He'll be keen to regain his form. Phillips was dropped during the matches against Sri Lanka and England, and he went on to register huge scores against both of them. He is New Zealand's in-form batter in the T20 World Cup and should do well.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 25 - IRE vs NZ: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 25 - IRE vs NZ

Players playing in Match 25 (S12): Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), and Glenn Phillips (BAT) (NZ) (8.5 Credits).

Despite Phillips' form, I'm unlikely to give him the captaincy because of his batting position. A good opening partnership and an anchoring innings from Kane Williamson could reduce the number of balls Phillips faces. All three other players are quality picks for the armband. I'll make the final decision based on the toss.

Other Players

Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 28.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 30.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

