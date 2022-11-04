T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 (Super 12) - AUS vs AFG | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Australia will square off against Afghanistan in the 26th match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, November 4, at the Adelaide Oval.

Players playing in Match 25 (S12): Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), and Glenn Phillips (BAT) (NZ) (8.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 5.5.

Like the previous game, I don't have any players from this fixture and I'll make four transfers in this match.

Transfer Deadline: 01.30 pm IST, 06.30 pm (local) on Friday, November 4.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining(after this match's transfers): 12.

1) Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

4) Glenn Phillips (BAT) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

It's a straight swap between the New Zealand players and the Aussies for this match. While Afghanistan is a side capable of causing problems for Australia, I feel that the hosts' desperation to make the knockouts will carry them through this match.

Australia need to win and win big, and they'll rely heavily on their big guns to fire. Warner hasn't gotten going this season, and this would be a great time for him to do so.

While Maxwell has been performing with the ball, he is due a big innings with the bat, and an all-out assault on the lethal Afghan spin duo might be a good place to start. Their fearsome bowling attack hasn't quite hit the level you'd expect. Starc and Hazlewood will look to pick up plenty of wickets in this one.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 26 - AUS vs AFG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 26- AUS vs AFG

Players playing in Match 26 (S12): David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) (10 Credits), and Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) (9.5 Credits).

All four of these players are very captainable, and I'm not sure what basis I'll make the final captaincy decision on. While it's the bowlers who have a more assured chance of hauling big, I'm leaning towards Warner purely because I've backed him without any success so far. I'm hoping that like KL Rahul, he too delivers in this crunch match. Maxwell's all-round ability makes him an enticing option as well.

Other Players

Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 28.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 30.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

