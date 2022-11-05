T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 (Super 12) - PAK vs BAN | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Pakistan will face off against Bangladesh in the penultimate match of the Super 12s on Sunday, November 5, at the Adelaide Oval.

Players playing in match 28 (S12): Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits), Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits), and Aiden Markram (BAT) (SA) (9 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 6.5.

I own two players from this fixture and will make three transfers in this match.

Transfer Deadline: 09.30 am IST, 02.30 pm (local) on Sunday, November 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining (after this match's transfers): 4.

1) Aiden Markram (BAT) (SA) (9 Credits) - OUT | Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I'm backing an in-form Pakistan side to put in a dominant performance against Bangladesh and using all three transfers to bring in players from their side. I didn't even think about Shadab Khan in the last match since I was playing the Power Bowler booster and he was an all-rounder, but wow, what a performance! He's almost a must-have at this point.

With plenty of openers regaining form ahead of the knockout stages, I can't resist the temptation to back one of the Pakistan openers. I'm going with Mohammad Rizwan in the end.

Lastly, I'm picking Naseem Shah to join Mohammad Wasim. I am tempted by the prospect of picking Litton Das after his blistering knock against India. That's a call I'll take closer to the match.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 29 - PAK vs BAN: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 29- PAK vs BAN

Players playing in match 29 (S12): Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits), Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) (10.5 Credits), and Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits).

All five players are very captainable, although Naseem's lack of returns so far reduces his appeal. I will make the final decision after the toss and the pitch report.

Other Players

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 30.

Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

