T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 (Super 12) - ZIM vs IND | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Zimbabwe will lock horns with India in the final match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 6, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Players playing in match 29 (S12): Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits), Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) (10.5 Credits), and Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 5.

Since this is the last match of the league stage, I will use up all the remaining four transfers I have.

Transfer Deadline: 01.30 pm IST, 07.00 pm (local) on Sunday, November 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining (after this match's transfers): 0.

1) Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) - IN.

3) Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

It's a fairly routine selection for this match, with the in-form players from both sides on my team. I feel Sikandar Raza does have a chance of scoring good points even against a stronger opposition like India.

While I'd love to pick both SKY and Virat, I'm going for the latter due to his higher batting position and tendency to play longer innings.

Although Hardik hasn't returned with the bat after the match against Pakistan, he has done well with the ball. His all-round potential always makes him a strong option. Arshdeep Singh's selection is fairly self-explanatory, given his wicket-taking abilities.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 30 - ZIM vs IND: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 30- ZIM vs IND

Players playing in Match 30 (S12): Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits), Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

My affinity for KL Rahul could have a say in my captaincy decision for this final group-stage game. However, truth be told, all five players are viable captaincy options under different circumstances, and I will make the final decision post the toss.

Other Players

Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

