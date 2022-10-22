T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 (Super 12)- IND vs PAK | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

In one of the most-awaited matches of the year, India and Pakistan go head-to-head in the fourth match of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 23) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Players playing in match 3 (S12): Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits), Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits), Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits), and Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 1.5

It's always hard picking players in such a high-profile encounter, with every player an enticing pick.

Transfer Deadline: 01:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Sunday, October 23.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 83.

1) Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits) - OUT| Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits) - OUT | Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits).

3) Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

These matches between two top sides always throw me for a toss, and I'm unsure of who to pick for this one. Nevertheless, these are my tentative transfers in and they're subject to change. Hardik Pandya starred for India in their last win against Pakistan in this format, and he should play a key role with both the bat and the ball.

Shadab Khan's promotions up the order, along with his bowling, makes him a smart inclusion in the all-rounders' department along with Hardik. I know I'm ignoring some amazing batters like Babar Azam, Rizwan, Kohli, and Rohit by going for KL but you simply can't get everyone.

Rahul's recent displays of attacking batting suggest that something special could be in the offing from him. While there's certainly a chance he could depart due to a jaffa from Shaheen, that's a risk I'm willing to take.

As for the transfers out, Wanindu Hasaranga's is the only one I feel the need to explain. I'm taking him out only because of credits and team balance and I'm almost certain to bring him back during SL's next match.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 4 - IND vs PAK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 4 - IND vs PAK

Players playing in match 4 (S12): Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

I wish I could pick eight more players from this match, it's that hard to pick a game-changer from among these two sides filled with them. Nevertheless, these four players are the ones who most appealed to me at the time of writing.

KL Rahul could just as easily have been someone else but it's the fan in me who made the pick. I'll be rooting for him to score from a personal level. Shaheen Afridi's overs with the new ball and the death gives him plenty of opportunities to pick up wickets.

Hardik Pandya and Shadab Khan's selections are based purely on their value as fantasy options. While Hardik is rightfully highly owned, Shadab could be a value differential.

All four players are decent captaincy options and the toss and the pitch report will have the final say on that.

Other Players

Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12- Match 7.

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12- Match 9.

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12- Match 7.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12- Match 7.

