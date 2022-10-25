T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 (Super 12) - NZ vs AFG | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

New Zealand and Afghanistan go head-to-head in the ninth match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (26 October) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Players playing in match 8(S12): Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG) (10.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits), and Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 2.

I have just the one player from this fixture. I'll make three transfers for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 01:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Wednesday, October 26

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 68.

1) Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) - OUT| Mohammad Nabi (AFG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I'm going in with a 3-1 (NZ-AFG) balance for this match, with Mohammad Nabi the Afghanistan representative once again.

The wicket at Melbourne assisted the seamers in the last game at the venue. Therefore, I'm picking Trent Boult and Tim Southee with the hope they can make the most of the new ball as well as pick up wickets at the death.

As for the players I'm taking out, Starc, Buttler, and Curran all play only after a while. I already have players from both England and Australia, and I'm taking them out to keep the team well-balanced.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 9 - NZ vs AFG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 9- NZ vs AFG

Players playing in Match 9 (S12): Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), and Mohammad Nabi (ALL) (AFG) (8.5 Credits).

I'm content in going with only the four players for this match, with Conway one among them. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are two players who have a good potential for points, especially if the conditions are overcast.

Nabi couldn't do much with the bat against England but chipped in with the ball. He could be a handy source of points from this match.

As for the captaincy, all four players could be decent options depending on the toss and pitch report.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, S12 - Match 15.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 10.

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 10.

Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 14.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 14.

Chris Woakes (ENG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 14.

