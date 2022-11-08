T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Semi-Final 1(Match 31) - NZ vs PAK | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

My change to go for Sean Williams over Sikandar Raza gave me a few extra points.

Players playing in Match 30 (S12): Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits), Sean Williams (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya | Vice-Captain: KL Rahul.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Total Points: 9,564.

Global Rank: 1,216.

We can make unlimited transfers before the start of this match, post which we'll have ten transfers for the remaining two games.

Transfer Deadline: 01.30 pm IST, 07.00 pm (local) on Wednesday, November 9.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Semi-Final 1(Match 31) - NZ vs PAK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Semi-Final 1(Match 31)- NZ vs PAK

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) and Mohammad Haris (WK) (PAK) (6 Credits).

Batters: Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9 Credits), Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), Kane Williamson (BAT) (NZ) (9 Credits), and Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits).

Bowlers: Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), and Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits).

Note: Players in bold play in this match.

I've gone with eight players from the first semi-final and three from the second using my unlimited transfers. If it wasn't clear with my three players from the IND-ENG game all being batters, I've decided I will play my Power Batter booster in that match to capitalize on many in-form batters taking the field during the match.

As for this game, I'm backing Babar Azam to come good. He's a big-match player and if he can find that one early boundary, we could see him return to his best. Mohammad Haris at No. 3 is a dynamite and is an exciting batter to watch. Devon Conway is the other wicketkeeper alongside him.

I'm expecting Sydney to be a tough wicket for the bowlers and that's why I've gone for the extra batter in Williamson. However, I could change that post the toss or the pitch report. The in-form Shadab Khan is my all-rounder, and if he gets to bat, he could really rack up the points.

Shaheen Afridi must be raring to go after registering his best-ever T20I figures in the last match against Bangladesh. Trent Boult and Tim Southee should also do well in this one.

As for the captaincy, there are plenty of options on offer, almost too many. I might decide to use the triple-impact booster, but that will be a spur-of-the-moment decision if it occurs. It's too late in the season to hope for a finish in the Top 100 but I'll be aiming to finish in the top 500 players by the end of the tournament.

Other Players

Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IND, S12 - Match 32.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 32.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 32.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 3039 votes