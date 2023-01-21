TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 29

Tasmania Women (TAS-W) will take on ACT Meteors Women (AM-W) in match 29 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 on Saturday at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Tasmania Women have won five of their last seven matches. ACT Meteors Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last seven matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament.

ACT Meteors Women will try their best to win the match, but Tasmania Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

TAS-W vs AM-W Match Details

Match 29 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on January 21 at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAS-W vs AM-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: 21 January 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Pitch Report

The EPC Solar Park in Canberra has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

TAS-W vs AM-W Form Guide

TAS-W - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

AM-W - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

TAS-W vs AM-W Probable Playing XI

TAS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Lizelle Lee, Elyse Villani ©, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix Geeves (wk), Emma Thompson, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, Julia Cavanough

AM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Katie Mack ©, Matilda Lugg (wk), Carly Leeson, Annie Wikmen, Olivia Porter, Zoe Cooke, Angela Reakes, Amy Yates, Alisha Bates, Meagan Dixon, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Manix

E Manix, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Lugg is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Lee

L Lee and E Villani are the two best batswomen picks for the Dream11 team. K Mack is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

H Graham

C Leeson and H Graham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. O Porter is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Coyte

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Coyte and M Strano. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Yates is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs AM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Coyte

S Coyte is one of the most valuable players in the Tasmania Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already earned 606 points in the last seven matches.

H Graham

H Graham is among the best picks in the Tasmania Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for grand leagues. She has already earned 470 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAS-W vs AM-W, Match 29

E Villani

L Lee

S Coyte

H Graham

M Strano

Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death-over bowlers, who will bowl in the last overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Manix, M Lugg

Batters: L Lee, E Villani, K Mack

All-rounders: H Graham, C Leeson

Bowlers: S Coyte, M Strano, H Ferling, A Yates

Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Manix

Batters: L Lee, E Villani, K Mack

All-rounders: H Graham, O Porter

Bowlers: S Coyte, M Strano, S Moloney, A Yates, G Sutcliffe

