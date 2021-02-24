TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match - Feb 25, 2021

Tasmania Women will take on the New South Wales Breakers in the 12th match of the Women’s National Cricket League at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Thursday.

Tasmania Women are currently second in the standings, having won all four games they have played so far. They successfully defended 215 runs against Western Australia Women in their last Women’s National Cricket League match to register a one-run victory. With the likes of Corinne Hall, Brooke Hepburn, and Emma Thompson currently unavailable for selection, Sarah Coyte is in line to debut for Tasmania Women tomorrow.

The New South Wales Breakers, on the other hand, have lost both their Women’s National Cricket League games and find themselves at the penultimate position in the points table. Victoria Women beat them by eight wickets in their last outing as they failed to defend 206 runs. The New South Wales Breakers will be missing the services of captain Alyssa Healy, who has been replaced by Hayley Silver-Holmes in the 13-player squad.

Tasmania will start as clear favorites against the New South Wales Breakers on Thursday.

Women's National Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Tasmania Women

Corine Hall, Emma Flint, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Paris Crowe, Sasha Moloney (C), Amy Smith, Belinda Vakareva, Chloe Abel, Brooke Hepburn, Heather Graham, Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves (WK), Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Samanta Bates, Hollie Armitage, Emily Smith (WK), Sarah Coyte, Rachael Priest (WK)

New South Wales Breakers

Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke (WK), Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Emma Hughes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK)

Predicted Playing XIs

Tasmania Women

Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney (C), Amy Smith, Belinda Vakareva, Heather Graham, Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates, Emily Smith, Sarah Coyte, Rachael Priest (WK)

New South Wales Breakers

Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK)

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Breakers, Match 12

Date: 25th February 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Blundstone Arena is a balanced one, with equal support for both batters and bowlers. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. While the pacers will benefit from the extra pace and bounce on offer, the spinners are also expected to have a say as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the venue is 243 runs.

TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sam Bates, Belinda Vakareva, Hannah Darlington.

Captain: Nicola Carey; Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Sasha Moloney, Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Amy Smith, Sam Bates, Belinda Vakareva.

Captain: Nicola Carey; Vice-captain: Belinda Vakareva.