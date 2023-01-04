TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 19

Tasmania Women (TAS-W) will take on Queensland Fire Women (QUN-W) in match 19 at the Women's National Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Tasmania Women have won three of their last four matches. Queensland Fire Women, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches and will try to continue their dominance.

Tasmania Women will try their best to win the match, but Queensland Fire Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Match Details

Match 19 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on January 4 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAS-W vs QUN-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: January 4, 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

TAS-W - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

QUN-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

TAS-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

TAS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Rachel Trenaman, Lizelle Lee, Elyse Villani ©, Emma Manix Geeves (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Maisy Gibson, Sarah Coyte, Julia Cavanough

QUN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Ruth Johnston, Laura Harris ©, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, Caitlin Mair (wk)

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Manix

E Manix, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. C Mair is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Voll

G Voll and E Villani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Kimmince is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

C Knott

R Johnston and C Knott are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Knott took 2 wickets and smashed 56 runs in the last match against Western Australia.

Bowlers

S Coyte

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Coyte and C Sippel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Prestwidge is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Coyte

S Coyte is one of the best players in Tasmania Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already earned 378 points in the last four matches.

C Knott

C Knott is one of the best picks in the Queensland Fire Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already earned 295 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAS-W vs QUN-W, Match 19

C Knott

E Villani

L Lee

S Coyte

C Sippel

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Fire Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Fire Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Manix

Batters: G Voll, L Lee, E Villani, L Kimmince

All-rounders: C Knott

Bowlers: S Coyte, M Strano, S Moloney, C Sippel, G Prestwidge

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Fire Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Manix

Batters: G Voll, L Lee, E Villani, L Kimmince, M Hinkley

All-rounders: C Knott

Bowlers: S Coyte, M Strano, C Sippel, G Prestwidge

