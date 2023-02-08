TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 33

Tasmania Women (TAS-W) will take on South Australian Scorpions Women (SAU-W) in the 33rd match at the Women's National Cricket League 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Tasmania Women have won seven of their last nine matches of the season. South Australian Scorpions Women, too, have won seven of their last nine matches of the tournament.

South Australian Scorpions Women will try their best to win the match, but Tasmania Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Match Details

Match 33 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on February 8 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAS-W vs SAU-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 33

Date and Time: February 08, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart produces a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The wicket will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between South Australian Scorpions Women and Tasmania Women, where a total of 490 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Form Guide

TAS-W - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

SAU-W - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

TAS-W vs SAU-W Probable Playing XI

TAS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee, Rachel Trenaman, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves (wk), Maisy Gibson, Julia Cavanough, Sasha Moloney, Sarah Coyte, Molly Strano, and Amy Smith.

SAU-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Bridget Patterson, Emma De Broughe, Josephine Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Jemma Barsby ©, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Kate Peterson, and Anesu Mushangwe.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

E Manix

E Manix, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and is also a safe bet behind the stumps. J Dooley is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Lee

L Lee and E Villani are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Penna is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. They all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Carey

C Webb and N Carey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs.

Bowlers

S Coyte

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Coyte and M Strano. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Barsby is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs SAU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Coyte

S Coyte is one of the best players in Tasmania Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already earned 701 points in the last nine matches and is likely to add some more from today's match.

N Carey

N Carey is one of the best picks in the Tasmania Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already earned 761 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAS-W vs SAU-W, Match 33

E Villani

L Lee

S Coyte

C Webb

N Carey

Tasmania Women vs South Australian Scorpions Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tasmania Women vs South Australian Scorpions Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Dooley

Batters: L Lee, E Villani, E De Broughe, M Penna

All-rounders: N Carey, C Webn

Bowlers: S Coyte, M Strano, A Wellington, J Barsby

Tasmania Women vs South Australian Scorpions Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Dooley

Batters: L Lee, E De Broughe, M Penna

All-rounders: N Carey, C Webn

Bowlers: S Coyte, M Strano, A Wellington, J Barsby, K Peterson

