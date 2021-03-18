TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League – March 19, 2021

Tasmania Women will face South Australia Women in match number 25 of the Women’s National Cricket League at Karen Rolton Oval on Friday.

Tasmania are currently second in the points table having won four of their seven encounters. They come into this match on the back of a loss against Queensland Women. Tasmania will look to bounce back in order to aim for top spot in the points table.

They will be without Nicola Carey and Belinda Vakarewa, who have been called up to the national side. The team has added Brooke Hepburn and Corinne Hall to the squad.

South Australia, on the other hand, have won just three of their six games. They come into this game having defeated Western Australia Women by 70 runs. Bridget Patterson was in superb touch with a century in the previous encounter and will be the player to watch out for.

Squads to choose from

Tasmania Women

Sasha Moloney (c), Sam Bates, Maddison Brooks, Sarah Coyte, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Brooke Hepburn, Emma Manix-Geeves, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest (vc), Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg

South Australia Women

Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Eliza Doddridge, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Brooke Harris, Darcie Brown, Ellie Falconer, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt (C), Samantha Betts, Emma de Broughe, Suzie Bates, Tahlia McGrath, Josephine Dooley (WK), Tegan McPharlin (WK) and Paris Crowe

Predicted Playing XIs

Tasmania

Sasha Moloney (C), Sam Bates, Maddison Brooks, Sarah Coyte, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Brooke Hepburn, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest (WK), Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg

South Australia Women

Bridget Patterson, Megan Schutt, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Samantha Betts, Alex Price, Brooke Harris, Eliza Doddridge

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women

Date: March 19, 2021; 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Karel Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Pitch Report

The last match played at this venue saw a first-innings score of 175 with both pacers and spinners getting enough assistance from the surface. Batsmen need to settle down to score runs. Teams batting first have fared better.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bridget Patterson, Heather Graham, Amanda Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Amy Smith, Samantha Betts, Brooke Harris, Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Courtney Webb

Captain: Heather Graham, Vice-Captain: Bridget Patterson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tegan McPharlin, Josephine Dooley, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Bridget Patterson, Heather Graham, Amanda Wellington, Eliza Doddridge, Amy Smith, Samantha Betts, Brooke Harris

Captain: Bridget Patterson, Vice-Captain: Sasha Moloney