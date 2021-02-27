TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match 14 – Feb 28, 2021

In a top-of-the-table clash in the 2020-21 Australian Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), Tasmania Women square off against Victoria Women. Both teams are yet to lose a game in the Women's National Cricket League.

Tasmania Women have had a roller-coaster ride in the Women's National Cricket League, managing to hold their nerves at crucial junctures in three close games.

The Sasha Moloney-led side have won four of their five games in the Women's National Cricket League, with their last game against New South Wales Women ending in a tie. With 19 points, they are currently sitting at the top of the Women's National Cricket League points table.

Meanwhile, Victoria Women have won all their four games in the Women's National Cricket League. They have been dominant in every game they have played in the tournament.

Be it batting first or fielding, they have produced clinical and thumping wins. Meg Lanning and co. will look to extend their perfect record in the Women's Cricket League and shoot to the top of the points table.

Women's National Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Tasmania Women:

Sasha Moloney (c), Samantha Bates, Maddison Brooks, Nicola Carey, Sarah Coyte, Heather Graham, Emma Manix-Geeves, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa.

Victoria Women:

Meg Lanning (c), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XIs

Tasmania Women:

Rachel Priest, Sasha Moloney (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Meg Phillips, Sarah Coyte, Belinda Vakarewa, Emily Smith (wk), Amy Smith, Samantha Bates.

Victoria Women:

Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning, Molly Strano, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff.

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women.

Date: February 27th 2021; 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart is usually a good one to bat on. The only game it has hosted in the National Women's Cricket League this season was the tie between New South Wales and Tasmania, a game that saw over 500 runs scored across two innings.

More of the same could be in store for this game too. However, the pitch could have something in it for the bowlers as well.

TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women - Women’s National Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Emily Smith, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Naomi Stalenberg, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa.

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa.

Captain: Sophie Molineux. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning.