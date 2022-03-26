TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WNCL 2021-22 Final

Tasmania Women will take on South Australia Women in the final of the WNCL 2021-22 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

Tasmania Women have been dominant in this tournament so far. They topped the league stages as they won seven games and lost just one. Meanwhile, South Australia Women returned with four wins, two losses and two no-results to finish second and advance to this title-clash.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Probable Playing 11 today

Tasmania Women: Emma Manix-Geeves, Rachel Priest (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sarah Coyte, Amy Smith, Clare Scott

South Australia Women: Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Annie O'Neil, Ellie Falconer, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby (c), Kate Peterson, Samantha Betts, Brooke Harris

Match Details

Match: TAS-W vs SAU-W

Date & Time: March 27th 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The track at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart is usually a very good one to bat on. Two games have been played at this venue in this tournament, with teams batting first posting scores of 265 and 223 (in 48 overs). The pacers could find some movement with the new ball and spin may play a role too as the game progresses.

Today’s TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest is in top form with the bat and has accumulated 289 runs at an average of 36.12 this season.

Batters

Courtney Webb has been in good touch with the bat and she has scored 279 runs at an average of 39.85.

All-rounders

Sarah Coyte has returned with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 3.75 in this WNCL. With the bat, she has scored 69 runs in two innings.

Bowlers

Ellie Falconer is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition and she has picked up 14 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ellie Falconer (SAU-W): 567 points

Maisy Gibson (TAS-W): 543 points

Sarah Coyte (TAS-W): 529 points

Rachel Priest (TAS-W): 468 points

Jemma Barsby (SAU-W): 428 points

Important stats for TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ellie Falconer: 14 wickets

Jemma Barsby: 11 wickets

Sarah Coyte: 69 runs & 13 wickets

Rachel Priest: 289 runs

Maisy Gibson: 13 wickets

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women - WNCL 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Elyse Villani, Bridget Patterson, Sasha Moloney, Courtney Webb, Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Brooke Harris, Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, Ellie Falconer

Captain: Sarah Coyte Vice-captain: Ellie Falconer

Dream11 Team for Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women - WNCL 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Elyse Villani, Sasha Moloney, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Molly Strano, Samantha Betts, Maisy Gibson, Ellie Falconer

Captain: Maisy Gibson Vice-captain: Courtney Webb

Edited by Diptanil Roy