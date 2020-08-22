TKR vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 23rd, 2020

The first CPL 2020 game of the day features a cracking encounter between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the defending champions, the Barbados Tridents.

The Knight Riders have been the team to beat so far with two wins in two games at the time of writing. With Sunil Narine firing on all cylinders with both bat and ball, the Knight Riders sit pretty at the top of the table.

On the other hand, the Tridents have had an indifferent start to the tournament with one win in two attempts. However, they have arguably the best spin attack in the competition and should pose a tough test to TKR's formidable top-order.

All in all, we should get another entertaining game in the CPL with two of the best teams battling it out in Trinidad.

Squads to choose from

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan and Khary Pierre

Barbados Tridents

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan and Hayden Walsh

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents

Date: 23rd August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with spin expected to play a significant role in the proceedings. The batsmen have struggled in the middle overs with the pitch on the slower side.

Although rain is expected to play spoilsport, we should get at least a shortened game with the ball expected to skid on nicely to the bat. Both teams would look to chase with 150 being a very competitive total on this surface.

TKR vs BAR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TKR vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Corey Anderson, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Santner, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales and Raymon Reifer

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Jonathan Carter, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Santner, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder

Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan