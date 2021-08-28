TKR vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2021 Match 4

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Barbados Royals in the fourth match of the CPL 2021 at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

Trinbago Knight Riders managed to restrict Guyana Amazon Warriors for 142 runs in the first match, but lost by nine runs. Meanwhile, Barbados Royals also lost their run-chase against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 21 runs.

TKR vs BR Probable Playing 11s

TKR XI

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

BR XI

Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder (c), Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas.

Match Details

Match: TKR vs BR, CPL 2021 Match 4

Date and Time: 28th August, 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts.

Pitch Report

The track is a balanced one, so both batsmen and bowlers should find some assistance from the wicket. The average first-innings score here is 170-180 runs. Both teams could look to bat first after winning the toss.

Today’s TKR vs BR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is a dependable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He missed his half-century by six runs in the first match, though.

Batsmen

Lendl Simmons was dismissed quite early in the previous match, so he will look to spend time in the middle. Simmons is a big-game player, and is expected to do well.

Glenn Phillips has had an excellent year, and was spectacular in the T20 Blast in England. He will be looking to produce similar exploits in the CPL this year.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine is always impressive with his all-round shows, and should be considered as a captaincy choice for the TKR vs BR Dream11 Fantasy team. He picked up two wickets and scored 20 runs.

Bowlers

Oshane Thomas picked up three wickets in the very first match of CPL 2021 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. His victims included a certain Christopher Henry Gayle.

Five best players to pick in TKR vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Oshane Thomas (BR) – 103 points.

Akeal Hosein (TKR) – 96 points.

Sunil Narine (TKR) – 92 points.

Shai Hope (BR) – 58 points.

Jason Holder (BR) – 53 points.

Key stats for TKR vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Oshane Thomas: 3 wickets.

Akeal Hosein: 22 runs and 2 wickets.

Sunil Narine: 20 runs and 2 wickets.

Shai Hope: 44 runs.

Jason Holder: 10 runs and 1 wicket.

TKR vs BR Dream11 Prediction:

TKR vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 CPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Johnson Charles, Lendl Simmons, Glenn Phillips, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh.

Captain: Sunil Narine. Vice-Captain: Jason Holder.

TKR vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 CPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Glenn Phillips, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir.

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-Captain: Oshane Thomas.

Edited by Bhargav