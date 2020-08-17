TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 18th, 2020

T20 franchise cricket is finally back as the much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2020 kicks off with a mouthwatering clash between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

With the pandemic still at large all across the globe, this year's CPL will be taking place in Trinidad, much to the delight of former champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

Boasting of T20 superstars such as Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo, TKR is the hot favourites heading into this competition, although their opponents Guyana Amazon Warriors aren't far off.

Runners-up in the previous edition, Guyana would look to go a step further this time around and will bank on the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran in the middle order.

Both teams look well-matched on paper with a good blend of youth and experience, paving the way for a cracking start to what should be an entertaining CPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan and Khary Pierre

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Date: 18th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides in the CPL 2020 opener with something in it for everyone. In the two games played at this venue last season, spinners had a huge say in the proceedings, which shouldn't be any different in this game as well.

The pacers will revert to change of pace with wickets in hand being crucial for the batting side. Both teams will look to bat first with 160 being a good score on this surface.

TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Tim Seifert, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Imran Tahir and Khary Pierre

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Munro, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Fawad Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq and Ali Khan

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro