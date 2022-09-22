TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of CPL 2022 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) face the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction tips.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have found some form in recent matches, winning two out of their last three games. However, they will be desperate for a win today, with the league stage soon to get over. The Patriots are also in a similar boat with a loss potentially eliminating them out of the playoff race. Although they will start as the favorites, the Knight Riders will be wary of the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Rashid Khan in the opposition ranks. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Guyana.

TKR vs SKN Match Details, CPL 2022

The 26th match of CPL 2022 has the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TKR vs SKN, CPL 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 22th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: Fancode

TKR vs SKN Pitch Report

The pitch in Guyana is a decent one to bat on, with the previous game seeing 156 runs being scored. The spinners should hold the key, with them going for less than seven runs per over. Batting first would be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 156

2nd-innings score: 155

TKR vs SKN Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR-L-L-L-W-W-L

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: L-L-NR-NR-W-L-W-L

TKR vs SKN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

Samit Patel could come into the side at the expense of Khary Pierre.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Tim Seifert (wk), Leonardo Julien, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre/Samit Patel, Ravi Rampaul and Daryn Dupavillon.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury/team news

No changes are expected.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots probable playing 11

Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Rashid Khan, Duan Jansen, Akila Dhananjaya, Jaden Carmichael/Keacy Carty and Sheldon Cottrell.

TKR vs SKN Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Andre Fletcher (6 matches, 207 runs, Average: 41.40)

Andre Fletcher has been St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' top run-scorer in CPL 2022, scoring 207 runs in six matches. He is averaging in excess of 40, scoring runs consistently at the top of the order. While Pooran is a good option as well, Fletcher's form makes him one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (6 matches, 125 runs, Average: 20.83)

Colin Munro has blown hot and cold this season, scoring 125 runs in six matches. He has scores of 42.40 and one in his last three matches. Given his experience and ability, Munro is a top pick for your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine (7 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 15.22)

Sunil Narine has been at his economical best in the tournament with an economy rate of just 4.89. He has picked up nine wickets in seven matches and has also scored 49 runs in his last three matches. Given his all-round skill-set bound to come in handy, Narine is a must-have in your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy: 5.42)

Rashid Khan is one of the best leg-spinners in the world and has impressed in the CPL, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.42. In addition to his bowling, Rashid is striking at 169 in T20s this year. With the conditions suiting him, Rashid is a top pick in your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

TKR vs SKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis had a scratchy CPL campaign with only 77 runs in five matches. However, Lewis has the highest strike rate among batters with over 50 runs this season at 171.11. He has a decent record in Guyana and should be a viable captaincy option for your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has arguably been TKR's best player this season, picking up nine wickets and scoring 92 runs. Narine has a good record at the Providence Stadium with 19 wickets at an average of 11.1. With Narine likely to be used a pinch-hitter against spinners, he is bound to be a popular captaincy pick in TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Colin Munro 125 runs in 6 matches Nicholas Pooran 92 runs in 6 matches Evin Lewis 77 runs in 5 matches Sunil Narine 9 wickets in 7 matches Rashid Khan 4 wickets in 3 matches

TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 26

Duan Jansen has not been in the best of form recently with only three wickets in five matches. Apart from his form, TKR's batting unit is quite adept at playing pace with Colin Munro and Tim Seifert in decent form. With Jansen not bowling his full quota of overs in recent matches either, he can be ignored in your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TKR vs SKN match, click here!

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Colin Munro (c), Evin Lewis (vc), Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Daryn Dupavillon, Rashid Khan

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert

Batters: Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Rashid Khan (vc)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far