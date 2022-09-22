TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of CPL 2022 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) face the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction tips.
The Trinbago Knight Riders have found some form in recent matches, winning two out of their last three games. However, they will be desperate for a win today, with the league stage soon to get over. The Patriots are also in a similar boat with a loss potentially eliminating them out of the playoff race. Although they will start as the favorites, the Knight Riders will be wary of the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Rashid Khan in the opposition ranks. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Guyana.
TKR vs SKN Match Details, CPL 2022
The 26th match of CPL 2022 has the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TKR vs SKN, CPL 2022, Match 26
Date and Time: 22th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
TKR vs SKN Pitch Report
The pitch in Guyana is a decent one to bat on, with the previous game seeing 156 runs being scored. The spinners should hold the key, with them going for less than seven runs per over. Batting first would be the preferred option upon winning the toss.
Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0
1st-innings score: 156
2nd-innings score: 155
TKR vs SKN Form Guide
Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR-L-L-L-W-W-L
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: L-L-NR-NR-W-L-W-L
TKR vs SKN probable playing 11s for today’s match
Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news
Samit Patel could come into the side at the expense of Khary Pierre.
Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11
Tim Seifert (wk), Leonardo Julien, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre/Samit Patel, Ravi Rampaul and Daryn Dupavillon.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury/team news
No changes are expected.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots probable playing 11
Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Rashid Khan, Duan Jansen, Akila Dhananjaya, Jaden Carmichael/Keacy Carty and Sheldon Cottrell.
TKR vs SKN Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Andre Fletcher (6 matches, 207 runs, Average: 41.40)
Andre Fletcher has been St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' top run-scorer in CPL 2022, scoring 207 runs in six matches. He is averaging in excess of 40, scoring runs consistently at the top of the order. While Pooran is a good option as well, Fletcher's form makes him one to watch out for in this game.
Top Batter Pick
Colin Munro (6 matches, 125 runs, Average: 20.83)
Colin Munro has blown hot and cold this season, scoring 125 runs in six matches. He has scores of 42.40 and one in his last three matches. Given his experience and ability, Munro is a top pick for your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sunil Narine (7 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 15.22)
Sunil Narine has been at his economical best in the tournament with an economy rate of just 4.89. He has picked up nine wickets in seven matches and has also scored 49 runs in his last three matches. Given his all-round skill-set bound to come in handy, Narine is a must-have in your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Rashid Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy: 5.42)
Rashid Khan is one of the best leg-spinners in the world and has impressed in the CPL, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.42. In addition to his bowling, Rashid is striking at 169 in T20s this year. With the conditions suiting him, Rashid is a top pick in your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.
TKR vs SKN match captain and vice-captain choices
Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis had a scratchy CPL campaign with only 77 runs in five matches. However, Lewis has the highest strike rate among batters with over 50 runs this season at 171.11. He has a decent record in Guyana and should be a viable captaincy option for your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine has arguably been TKR's best player this season, picking up nine wickets and scoring 92 runs. Narine has a good record at the Providence Stadium with 19 wickets at an average of 11.1. With Narine likely to be used a pinch-hitter against spinners, he is bound to be a popular captaincy pick in TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction teams.
5 Must-picks with player stats for TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Cricket Tips
TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 26
Duan Jansen has not been in the best of form recently with only three wickets in five matches. Apart from his form, TKR's batting unit is quite adept at playing pace with Colin Munro and Tim Seifert in decent form. With Jansen not bowling his full quota of overs in recent matches either, he can be ignored in your TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction team.
TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)
TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Colin Munro (c), Evin Lewis (vc), Dewald Brevis
All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Daryn Dupavillon, Rashid Khan
TKR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert
Batters: Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford
All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell
Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Rashid Khan (vc)