TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 2nd, 2020

Match 23 of the Caribbean Premier League sees the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Both teams have had extremely contrasting campaigns so far this season. While the Knight Riders are flying high with a perfect record after six games, the Patriots dwell at the bottom of the table with their hopes of qualification fading with each passing game.

Despite having the likes of Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk in their ranks, the Patriots have managed just one win in seven games with a loss to the Knight Riders possibly being catastrophic for their season.

With all to play for on Wednesday, the Patriots should go all out for the win, although that task is pretty arduous against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Squads to choose from

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine/Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard(C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua de Silva, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan, Ish Sodhi, Rayad Emrit (C) and Sohail Tanvir

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Date: 2nd September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The weather isn't too great in Tarouba with rain expected to play spoilsport on Wednesday. However, we should get a rain-curtailed encounter that produces a result.

With the pacers expected to get some swing with the new ball owing to the overcast conditions, batsmen might have to bide their time at the start of the innings.

The spinners should continue to get purchase off the surface, meaning that batsmen will find it relatively difficult in the middle phase. In case a full match does take place, 140 should be a decent total at this venue.

TKR vs SKN CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Imran Khan, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Rayad Emrit, Fawad Ahmed and Khary Pierre

Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua de Silva, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Imran Khan, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Rayad Emrit, Fawad Ahmed and Dwayne Bravo

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Fawad Ahmed