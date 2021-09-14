TKR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) taking on defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are the team to beat at the moment, with the likes of Kieron Pollard and Ravi Rampaul firing on all cylinders. They will be eyeing a crucial win at the expense of the Kings as they aim for a second consecutive CPL title. However, they will have their hands full against a resourceful Kings side who will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture.

SLK vs TKR Probable Playing 11 Today

SLK XI

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (c&wk), Faf du Plessis/Samit Patel, Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph and David Wiese

TKR XI

Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert, Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein and Ali Khan

Match Details

TKR vs SLK, CPL 2021, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: 14th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park has favored the pacers in the last few games and a similar kind of surface could be expected for this match as well. Although there should be ample help on offer for the pacers, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat early on. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s TKR vs SLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Although Andre Fletcher hasn't been in the best of form in the CPL, he did get off to a start in his previous outing. With Faf du Plessis currently a doubt for the semi-final, much will ride on Fletcher's shoulders to deliver some runs at the top of the order.

Batsman

Lendl Simmons: Lendl Simmons has blown hot and cold in the CPL, but he has shown glimpses of his ability for TKR. With Simmons known for his big knocks, he is surely one to keep an eye on for this fixture.

All-rounder

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is one of the best players in the competition, with his spin ability being TKR's go-to weapon in the middle overs. His pinch-hitting prowess is also highly valued, making him a must-have in your TKR vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Star pacer Wahab Riaz hasn't really fired with for the Kings, but he has shown promise in the death overs. He is still one of the better bowlers in death overs and should be one to watch out for in today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in TKR vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Narine (TKR) - 551 points

Ravi Rampaul (TKR) - 561 points

Roston Chase (SLK) - 865 points

Important Stats for TKR vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase: 367 runs in 10 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 52.43

Ravi Rampaul: 18 wickets in 9 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.00

Tim David: 234 runs in 10 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 140.96

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro, Tim David, Lendl Simmons, Roston Chase, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Ravi Rampaul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz and Ali Khan

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro, Tim David, Lendl Simmons, Roston Chase, Sunil Narine, Jeavor Royal, Isuru Udana, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz and Ali Khan

Captain: Roston Chase. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

Edited by Samya Majumdar