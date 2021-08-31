TKR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 9

Match nine of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) taking on defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

The Saint Lucia Kings clinched a thriller in the reverse fixture against a strong TKR side. However, they will face a stern test against a wounded Knight Riders team who are itching to return to winning ways in the CPL.

SLK vs TKR Probable Playing 11 Today

SLK XI

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams and Obed McCoy

TKR XI

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Tim Seifert, Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales

Match Details

TKR vs SLK, CPL 2021, Match 9

Date and Time: 31st August 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A fresh pitch beckons ahead of this clash with 160-170 being a decent total at the venue. Although the bowlers should get some movement off the surface, they will need to get their lines and lengths right. Middle overs will be key for both sides with the spinners coming into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the game progresses.

Today’s TKR vs SLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher got off to a start in the previous game, but he couldn't convert into a big one. He will be itching to make amends against a strong Knight Riders side.

Batsman

Lendl Simmons: Although Lendl Simmons had a sedate outing in the previous game, he did get some runs under his belt. He is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine didn't bat at the top of the order in the previous game, perhaps a missed opportunity for TKR, who had a sedate start from their openers. Apart from his handy batting ability, Narine's off-spin alone makes him a must-have in your TKR vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Although Wahab has only picked up one wicket in the CPL so far, he found some form in the previous game as he took the Kings over the line. With some confidence behind him, Wahab will be one to watch out for and should ideally pick a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in TKR vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Isuru Udana (TKR) - 193 points

Ravi Rampaul (TKR) - 178 points

Tim David (SLK) - 150 points

Important Stats for TKR vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro: 61 runs in 3 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 30.50

Isuru Udana: 6 wickets in 2 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.50

Tim David: 99 runs in 2 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 165.00

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Rakheem Cornwall, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher

