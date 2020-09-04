TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 5th, 2020

The unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders are back in action as they take on St Lucia Zouks in Match 27 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020.

The Kieron Pollard-led side has been rampant in this tournament and boast a perfect record after eight games. Despite having a very strong roster, the Knight Riders haven't relied too heavily on their stars with the likes of Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre doing the damage with the ball.

The Zouks have also enjoyed a terrific campaign so far with a semi-final spot already in the bag. With Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase ruling the roost with both bat and ball, the Zouks look well-equipped on all three fronts.

Although the Zouks fell short in their previous game against the Knight Riders, they will be hoping for a better performance this time around, especially with much needed momentum at stake.

All in all, another thrilling encounter beckons in the Caribbean Premier League as both sides look to keep their winning run intact.

Squads to choose from

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Leniko Boucher, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Amir Jangoo, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Khary Pierre, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Pravin Tambe

Match Details

Match: St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Date: 5th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy with the ball coming onto the bat fairly well. While the spinners are a genuine threat on this surface, the pacers have also found success with their variations.

Wickets in hand are key and with the pitch conditions not likely to change much, both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the batting conditions early on.

TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams and Khary Pierre

Captain: Rakheem Cornwall, Vice-Captain: Darren Bravo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Kieron Pollard, Rakheem Cornwall, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre

Captain: Darren Bravo, Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard