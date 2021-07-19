TNPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: 5 all-rounders who can score most D11 points

The much-anticipated TNPL 2021 is set to commence on July 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A total of eight teams will take part in the upcoming edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. These are Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Lyca Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors and Madurai Panthers.

Ahead of the first fixture, here are three all-rounders who must find a place on your Dream11 team during the TNPL in the coming days.

#1 Vijay Shankar (Salem Spartans)

Vijay Shankar

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar is a must-pick for this season as he has experience playing across various teams in the IPL. Shankar hails from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and has plenty of experience in the domestic circuit.

The 30-year-old add value to your team as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball. Vijay Shankar will look to use his experience when he takes the field during TNPL 2021.

#2 Shahrukh Khan (Lyca Kovai Kings)

Shahrukh Khan (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

Punjab Kings all-rounder Shahrukh Khan is a clean striker of the ball and can you fetch your Dream11 team good points. He can also chip in a few overs with his off-spin as the pitch in Chennai is spin-friendly.

In the IPL, Shahrukh has amassed 107 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 127.38. You need to make sure he's a part of your team during TNPL 2021.

#3 Sanjay Yadav (Nellai Royal Kings)

Sanjay Yadav

Sanjay Yadav is also a key pick for your Dream11 team as the Uttar Pradesh-born all-rounder can bag you several points throughout the TNPL season. He has scored 419 runs in 20 innings, including a couple of half-centuries in T20s. Sanjay has good performances in List A & First-Class as well.

With 13 T20 wickets to his name thus far, he can deliver for his team in the middle overs. The pitch in Chennai assists spinners and this will help Sanjay excel in TNPL 2021.

#4 M Silambarasan (Dindigul Dragons)

M Silambarasan (Image Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar)

Silambarasan is a young & talented left arm-bowler who had an excellent season with the Dragons in TNPL 2019. He picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches, including two four-wicket hauls. The 22-year-old hasn't had too many chances to bat but will want to prove himself with the willow in the TNPL 2021.

#5 Manimaran Siddharth (Chepauk Super Gillies)

Manimaran Siddharth is pumped up after taking a wicket for Tamil Nadu (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Manimaran Siddharth has 16 scalps in the shortest format of the game so far. He will represent defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in the TNPL 2021 and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL squads in the past.

The slow left-arm bowler will look to rattle the opposition's batting order and help his side defend the title.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra