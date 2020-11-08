TRA vs SUP Women's IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's IPL Match - Nov 9th, 2020

The final of the Women's IPL 2020 pits Trailblazers against Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Supernovas managed to edge Velocity in the race to make the Women's IPL final, courtesy of a close win against Trailblazers on Saturday. Riding on the exploits of Chamari Atapattu, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side enter the summit clash with momentum on its side.

Trailblazers have been the most impressive of the three teams in the Women's IPL 2020. With an explosive batting unit complementing a well-rounded bowling attack, the Trailblazers might come into the final with the favourites tag attached to them.

Although they did lose their previous Women's IPL game to the Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana is yet to fire for the Trailblazers, which might be a cause of concern for the Supernovas. However, they possess a strong bowling attack, with much expected from Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav on a sluggish track in Sharjah.

With the Women's IPL 2020 trophy on the line, both teams could look to give their best in what promises to be a cracking final on Monday.

Squads to choose from:

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Advertisement

Supernovas

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Predicted Playing-11

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jhulan Goswami.

Supernovas

Priya Punia, Chamari Atapattu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shakera Selman and Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

Match: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Final

Date: 8th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

Another competitive game between bat and ball awaits the two sides, Trailblazers and Supernovas, in the final of the IPL Women's 2020 in Sharjah.

Although there isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, the spinners have ruled the roost in the tournament. There is likely to be ample turn available for the spinners to make a difference in the Women's IPL 2020 final.

The batters will have to capitalise on the field restrictions, with run-scoring being relatively easier in the powerplay overs. 140-150 should be an excellent total at this venue, and both sides could look to bat first after winning the toss.

TRA vs SUP Women's IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TRA vs SUP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-Captain: Chamari Atapattu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.