TT vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of CPL 2022 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders (TT) face the Barbados Royals (BR) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the TT vs BAR Dream11 Prediction tips.

The Barbados Royals have been the team to beat in the competition with five wins in as many games. The likes of Kyle Mayers and Obed McCoy have been brilliant, coming up with the goods in crunch moments. Meanwhile, it has not gone to plan for the Trinbago Knight Riders. However, Kieron Pollard and Co. have a strong squad filled with experience. With home conditions leveling the playing field, a cracking game beckons in Trinidad.

TT vs BAR Match Details, CPL 2022

The 16th match of CPL 2022 has the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Barbados Royals at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST (14th September). The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TT vs BAR, CPL 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 14th September 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

TT vs BAR Pitch Report

The last three CPL matches at the venue had an average first innings total of 129. The last ODI here saw the spinners pick up eight out of 13 wickets, indicating the turning nature of the pitch. Chasing will be the preferred option on this ground.

Last 3 CPL matches

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 129

2nd-innings score: 119

TT vs BAR Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR-L-L

Barbados Royals: W-W-W-W-W

TT vs BAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

Akeal Hosein, if fit, should slot back into the playing 11.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre/Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul and Daryl Dupavillon.

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Azam Khan, David Miller (c), Harry Tector, Jason Holder, Devon Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Joshua Bishop and Oshane Thomas.

TT vs BAR Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (3 matches, 25 runs, Average: 8.33)

Nicholas Pooran has managed scores of four, eight, and 13 in the CPL. Despite his poor recent form, Pooran is averaging 30.1 with a strike rate of 140 in T20s this year. He is capable of scoring quick runs and with home conditions likely to help him, Pooran is a good pick for your TT vs BAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Miller (5 matches, 132 runs, strike-rate: 165.00)

David Miller has been brilliant in the CPL, smashing 132 runs for the Barbados Royals. He has only gotten out once and is striking at a whopping 165. His best performance this season came against the Trinbago Knight Riders, scoring a 36-ball 60. Given his form and role as a floater in the Barbados Royals side, Miller is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers (5 matches, 206 runs, 5 wickets)

If the CPL was to end today, Kyle Mayers would without a doubt be awarded the Player of the Tournament award. He is the second-highest run-scorer with 206 runs in five matches. He has also picked up five wickets in as many matches. With Mayers in possibly the form of his life, he is a must-have in your TT vs BAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 13.75)

Sunil Narine is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world. He is averaging 13.75 this season with an economy rate of under five as well. With Narine capable of scoring quick runs as well, he is a top pick for your TT vs BAR Dream11 prediction team.

TT vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

David Miller

David Miller scored a fifty in the previous TT vs BAR game, taking on the pacers in the backend of the innings. He has been in brilliant form all season with a strike rate in excess of 165. With Miller showing good temperament against spin as well, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain for your TT vs BAR Dream11 prediction team.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been the Trinbago Knight Riders' best bowler this season. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.58. Although he is yet to fire with the bat, Narine has a T20 strike rate of 151. With Narine likely to bat at the top of the order, he should be a decent pick for the game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TT vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Kyle Mayers 206 runs, 5 wickets in 5 matches Obed McCoy 7 wickets in 5 matches Jason Holder 6 wickets in 5 matches Sunil Narine 4 wickets in 3 matches Colin Munro 29(30) in the previous match

TT vs BAR Dream11 prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 16

Spinners are expected to play a major role at this venue from ball one. Sunil Narine is known to be a good player against spin. Given his bowling prowess as well, he could be a game-changing pick in your TT vs BAR Dream11 prediction team.

TT vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

TT vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TT vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Miller, Colin Munro (c), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Daryn Dupavillon, Obed McCoy

TT vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TT vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Miller (vc), Colin Munro, Azam Khan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Corbin Bosch

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Daryn Dupavillon, Oshane Thomas

