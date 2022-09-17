TT vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of CPL 2022 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders (TT) face the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the TT vs JAM Dream11 Prediction tips.

The Jamaica Tallawahs come into the game on the back of a big win against the Barbados Royals. The likes of Rovman Powell and Mohammad Amir have been sensational, placing the Tallawahs in a good position to make the playoffs. The Trinbago Knight Riders also found some form earlier in the week, beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors. They will start as the favorites given the firepower at their disposal. With both teams eager for a win, a cracking game beckons in Trinidad.

TT vs JAM Match Details, CPL 2022

The 21st match of CPL 2022 has the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST (18th September). The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TT vs JAM, CPL 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 18th September 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

TT vs JAM Pitch Report

The pitch at Queen's Park Oval is a competitive one with ample help available for the spinners. In four matches, the spinners have accounted for 50 percent of the wickets. A change of pace will be key, with teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 142

2nd-innings score: 129

TT vs JAM Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR-L-L-L-W

Jamaica Tallawahs: W-W-L-W-L-L-W

TT vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Tion Webster, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul and Daryl Dupavillon.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir and Nicholson Gordon

TT vs JAM Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (5 matches, 92 runs, Average: 18.40)

Nicholas Pooran has been used an opener in the last couple of games by Trinbago Knight Riders. He has scores of 15 (seven) and 52 (43) while opening in CPL 2022. Given his form and ability to take on the bowlers, he is a top pick for your TT vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (7 matches, 218 runs, strike-rate: 130.54)

Rovman Powell is one of the top runscorers in CPL 2022 with 218 runs in seven matches. His previous outing against TKR saw him score 67 runs off just 49 balls. With Powell picking his match-ups perfectly, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 15.60)

Imad Wasim has been in brilliant form in the CPL 2022, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches. Wasim comes into the game on the back of a three-fer against the Barbados Royals and also registered figures of 2/20 against TKR in the reverse fixture. With Imad adding value with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your TT vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (5 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 14.17)

Sunil Narine has been TKR's best bowler with six wickets in five matches. He has an economy rate of 4.25 - the best for any bowler who has bowled a minimum of ten overs. With Narine also scoring 56 runs in his last two matches, he is a top pick for your TT vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

TT vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim was adjudged the Man of the Match in the previous TT vs JAM game, picking up two wickets and scoring 21 runs. While the conditions are perfect for Wasim's style of bowling, he can take on the spinners in the middle overs. With his all-round skills bound to have a say, Wasim could be a viable captaincy option for your TT vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been TKR's go-to player in CPL 2022. At Queens Park Oval this season, Narine has been brilliant with both the bat and ball, scoring 56 runs and picking two wickets. He won the Player of the Match award in the previous game and is bound to be a popular captain or vice-captain pick for your TT vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TT vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Rovman Powell 218 runs in 7 matches Nicholas Pooran 92 runs in 5 matches Mohammad Amir 11 wickets in 7 matches Sunil Narine 6 wickets in 5 matches Migael Pretorius 5 wickets in 7 matches

TT vs JAM Dream11 prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 21

The spinners are expected to have a big say at the Queens Park Oval. With Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine in opposition, Shamarh Brooks could be a good option given his ability to play spin well. Although he has not been in the best of form, Brooks could be a game-changing selection in your TT vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

TT vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

TT vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TT vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Colin Munro, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Imad Wasim (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Akeal Hosein, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius

TT vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TT vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Colin Munro (c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Akeal Hosein, Daryn Dupavillon, Chris Green

