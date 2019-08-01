Vancouver Knights vs Edmonton Royals Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - Aug 2nd, 2019

On Friday, Vancouver Knights are back in action as they take on bottom-of-the-table, Edmonton Royals in what promises to be an exciting contest in the ongoing GT20. Edmonton Royals has lost all it's three games with none of their middle-order batsmen able to score big runs. They now come across a red-hot Chris Gayle and co. who plundered 276 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Montreal Tigers. In spite of Jimmy Neesham and Shadab Khan donning the Royals jersey, the Royals' bowling unit is yet to make any impact in the competition. With the business end of the tournament fast approaching, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Vancouver Knights:

Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Cheema, Shoaib Malik, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, JJ Smit, Chadwick Walton, Tobias Visee, Tim Southee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker

Edmonton Royals:

Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Akash Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, James Neesham, Richie Berrington, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Anshuman Rath, Davy Jacobs, Safyaan Sharif, Ehsan Nawaz, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kyle Phillip

Playing XI Updates:

Vancouver Knights:

Vancouver shouldn't be making any changes after a record-breaking effort from their batsmen in spite of the game being rendered void by rain. Chris Gayle and Tobias Visee complement each other nicely with their attacking gameplay while the experience of Chadwick Walton, Shoaib Malik and Rassie van der Dussen has served them well in all of their games. Their bowling unit is more or less settled as well with Ali Khan and Smit holding fort along with Saad bin Zafar.

Possible XI: Gayle, Visee, Walton, Dussen, Russell/Malik, Saad, Phehlukwayo, Rippon, Cheema, Ali Khan and Smit

Edmonton Royals:

With Richie Berrington unable to justify his selection in the side, Mohammad Nawaz could be drafted in with Anshuman Rath being promoted to the top order. This also enables their best batsman Faf du Plessis to take up the opener's slot and anchor their innings. Their trio of allrounders, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Cutting and Shadab Khan, need to step up if they are to complete against the defending champions while much is expected from Safyaan Sharif with the new ball against Visee and Gayle.

Possible XI: du Plessis(C), Dhaliwal, Hafeez, Neesham, Rath(WK), Cutting, Shadab, Nawaz, Phillip, Sharif and Dhindsa.

Match Details:

Vancouver Knights vs Edmonton Royals, Match 11

2nd August 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CAA Centre Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report:

Although the pitch has considerably slowed down, 170-180 still seems to be par with the dimensions of the ground taken into account. Change of pace deliveries and cross-seam bowling has done the trick in the middle overs, which could be the case on Friday as well.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Anshuman Rath batting deep down the Edmonton Royals' batting unit, the only viable options left are Tobias Visee and Chadwick Walton. Both individuals are in good form, and either of them would suffice although Walton's experience should give him the nod over Visee.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle comes into this game on the back of a sensational hundred and is a good selection in the fantasy team. Along with the Royals captain Faf du Plessis, Gayle is a must-have in the side. One of Rassie van der Dussen or Shoaib Malik should suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: Several quality allround options are available in this game with Andile Phehlukwayo and Jimmy Neesham being excellent options. While Shadab Khan's leg-spin could also be a great option, the likes of Ben Cutting and veteran Mohammad Hafeez are also viable candidates to fill in as the final allrounder in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Ali Khan has created a reputation of picking wickets with the new ball and his lethal yorker in the death overs. He is a must-have in the side while the likes of Saad bin Zafar and JJ Smit are also decent options. If picked in the team, Mohammad Nawaz could even be a great option to have in the side.

Captain: Chris Gayle and Faf du Plessis are the frontrunners for captaincy with their form taken into consideration. Along with them, veteran Mohd Hafeez is also a great candidate to back with the captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Mohd Hafeez, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan, Ali Khan and Saad bin Zafar. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, James Neesham, Mohd Hafeez, Andile Phehlukwayo, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shadab Khan, Ali Khan and Saad bin Zafar. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Mohd Hafeez