VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Australian Women's ODD Match -February 21st, 2021

In Match 10 of the Australia Women One Day Domestic Competition, Victoria Women’s team squares off with ACT Meteors at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

In the previous fixture, Victoria won the toss and elected to bowl against New South Wales. New South Wales bundled out for a below-par total of 206 where Allysa Healy top scored with 65 runs and from Victoria, Annabel Sutherland was the stand-out performer picking up 3 wickets in her ten overs spell.

In the run chase, it was a cakewalk for Victoria as Elyse Villani (80) and Meg Lanning (91) ensured a convincing eight wickets victory with six overs to spare.

On the other hand, ACT Meteors in their match against South Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss and bundled out for a mere 196. Katie Mack's amazing knock of 106 went in vain as the remaining team could add only 90 runs to the tally.

Samantha Betts from South Australia picked three wickets for just 14 runs in her five overs spell to restrict the opposition to a low score.

In response, South Australia were in complete control of the chase as Bridget Patterson (108) and Courtney Webb (52) ensured a comfortable victory by seven wickets.

This is going to be a stiff competition between the two sides as Victoria would like to continue their winning momentum whereas ACT Meteors will try to get back to their winning ways.

Squads to choose from

Victoria: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Anna Lanning, Lucy Cripps, Elly Donald, Kim Garth, Amy Vine, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Bhavi Devchand, Zoe Griffiths, Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Courtney Neale, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Day

Advertisement

ACT Meteors: Erika Kershaw, Matilda Lugg, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Angela Reakes, Amy Yates, Erin Osborne, Rebecca Carter, Olivia Porter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Maitlan Brown, Chloe Rafferty, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Allison McGrath

Prediction Playing XI

Victoria: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Anna Lanning, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Annabel Sutherland

ACT Meteors: Erika Kershaw, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Angela Reakes, Amy Yates, Erin Osborne, Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Chloe Rafferty

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors, Match 10

Date: 21st February, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The match will be played at Junction Oval Melbourne where the bowlers initially get some movement of the surface and it helps to restrict the first batting team to a low total. So, toss will be critical as both the teams will be eager to chase the total.

VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Erika Kershaw, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland

Captain: Elyse Villani Vice-captain: Sophie Molineux

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Angela Reakes, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux, Chloe Rafferty, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Hancock

Captain: Ellyse Perry Vice-captain: Katie Mack