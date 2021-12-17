VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League, Match 1

Victoria Women (VCT-W) will be up against New South Wales Women (NSW-W) in the opening match of the Women's National Cricket League at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday.

Victoria Women will be skippered by ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade Ellyse Perry, with Meg Lanning rested following a busy international schedule. South Wales Women, on the other hand, will be led by explosive wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing 11 Today

VCT-W XI

Ellyse Perry (C), Samantha Bates, Nicole Faltum, Makinley Blows, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck.

NSW-W XI

Alyssa Healy (C), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Emma Hughes, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson.

Match Details

VCT-W vs NSW-W, Match 1, Women's National Cricket League

Date and Time: 17th December 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at the venue is 231 runs.

Today’s VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Healy was in great touch with the bat last season, scoring 225 runs at an average of 56.25 in four outings.

Batters

Rachael Haynes: Haynes scored 413 runs at a mind-blowing average of 82-plus in the six matches she played last season. She was also the leading run-scorer for New South Wales Women.

Kim Garth: Kim Garth scalped 13 wickets at an economy rate of 3.87 while scoring 151 runs in nine matches she played last season. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner: Gardner impressed everyone with her all-round performances in the previous edition. She scored 256 runs at a strike rate of close to 100 and picked up four wickets as well.

Ellyse Perry: Perry is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. She scored 233 runs and also scalped two wickets in the six matches she played last season.

Bowlers

Tayla Vlaeminck: Vlaeminck bowled pretty well last season, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in four matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Samantha Bates: Bates picked up 10 wickets in the eight matches she played last season. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction team

Ashleigh Gardner (NSW-W)

Alyssa Healy (NSW-W)

Ellyse Perry (VCT-W)

Kim Garth (VCT-W)

Annabel Sutherland (VCT-W)

Important Stats for VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction team

Rachael Haynes: 413 runs in 6 matches; SR - 96.94

Kim Garth: 151 runs and 13 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 70.56 and ER - 3.87

Ashleigh Gardner: 256 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 99.61 and ER - 5.13

Ellyse Perry: 233 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 70.18 and ER - 5.10

Alyssa Healy: 225 runs in 4 matches; SR - 87.89

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's National Cricket League)

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's National Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Kim Garth, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tayla Vlaeminck, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates.

Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's National Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Kim Garth, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck, Maitlan Brown, Rhiann O’Donnell.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar