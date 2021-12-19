VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League, Match 3

The third match of the Women's National Cricket League will have Victoria Women (VCT-W) taking on NSW Breakers (NSW-W) at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Breakers overcame a spirited Victorian challenge in the previous game to start their Women's National Cricket League campaign on the right note. They had Erin Burns to thank for her blitzkrieg with the bat. Besides Burns, they have a heap of bonafide stars to fall back on, making them the clear favorites for this game. However, Victoria will be keen to make amends following a false start. With the likes of Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry in their ranks, Victoria should prove to be a handful for New South Wales in this much-awaited clash in Melbourne.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing 11 Today

VCT-W XI

Ellyse Perry (c), Samantha Bates, Nicole Faltum (wk), Makinley Blows, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Annabel Sutherland and Tayla Vlaeminck.

NSW-W XI

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Emma Hughes, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Jade Allen and Tahlia Wilson.

Match Details

VCT-W vs NSW-W, Match 3, Women's National Cricket League

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous round, the pitch at the Junction Oval is a decent one to bat on. Despite the surface being a batting-friendly one, it should provide help to the pacers with movement and extra bounce expected early on. There was some turn available for the spinners in the previous game, a trend that is expected to continue in this fixture. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 270 being par at the venue.

Today’s VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is one of the best batters in the world with her explosiveness being key to her game. She has a knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order and should get the nod over Nicole Faltum in your VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Makinley Blows: Makinley Blows has been promoted up the order for the Victorians in the Women's National Cricket League, a sign of her growing potential as a batter. While she did show glimpses of her ability, much is expected of Blows with both the bat and ball in this game.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner couldn't get going in the previous game, but it didn't end up costing NSW a win. Her explosive batting prowess and handy off-spin hold her in good stead and make her a must-have in your VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tayla Vlaeminck: Another highly-rated Aussie international, Tayla Vlaeminck, is one of the fastest bowlers going around the women's circuit. She is capable of swinging the new ball at a rapid pace. Vlaeminck has picked up quite a few wickets in the last few months, making her a good addition to your VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction team

Erin Burns (NSW-W)

Annabel Sutherland (VCT-W)

Tayla Vlaeminck (VCT-W)

Important stats for VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction team

Erin Burns - 80(48) and 1/41 vs NSW Women in previous game

Annabel Sutherland - 57(72) and 1/41 vs Victoria Women in previous game

Rachael Haynes - 96(119) vs Victoria Women in previous game

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's National Cricket League)

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, T Wilson, A Lanning, M Blows, R Haynes, E Perry, A Sutherland, A Gardner, T Vlaeminck, M Brown and H Darlington

Captain: A Sutherland. Vice-captain: A Healy.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, P Litchfield, A Lanning, M Blows, R Haynes, E Perry, A Sutherland, A Gardner, T Vlaeminck, S Bates and H Darlington

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Healy. Vice-captain: E Perry.

Edited by Samya Majumdar