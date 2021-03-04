VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australian Women's ODD Match - March 5th, 2021

Table-toppers Victoria Women will take on Queensland Women in the 18th match of the 2020-21 Australian Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL).

Victoria is yet to lose an encounter in the tournament in five matches whereas Queensland have won two and lost two in four games they have played so far.

Ellyse Villani was the chief destructor for Victoria in the previous contest with a century along with Molly Stano who picked a four-for.

For Queensland, Beth Mooney and Georgia Redmayne smacked centuries in their previous encounter. Courtney Sippel and Meagan Dixon picked three wickets each as they won the game by 160 runs.

Both teams will enter this contest on the back of victories and would aim to continue their winning momentum going forward.

Squads to choose from

Victoria Women

Meg Lanning (c), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Queensland Women

Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Predicted Playing XIs

Victoria Women

Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Queensland Women

Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs Queensland Fire

Date: 5th March, 2021; 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval assists pacers and batters. We can expect first innings scores of 220 or above on this surface. It would be an interesting contest between bat and ball.

The team winning the toss would like to field first on this wicket. Chasing has been exceptional at this venue in this tournament.

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Villani, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Holly Ferling, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland

Captain: Sophie Molineux Vice Captain: Ellyse Villani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Kim Garth, Ellyse Villani, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, M Dixon

Captain: Ellyse Perry Vice Captain: Sophie Molineux