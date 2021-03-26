VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Final - March 27, 2021

Victoria Women and Queensland Fire will square off in the grand finale of the Women’s National Cricket League at the CitiPower Center on Saturday.

Victoria Women finished the Women’s National Cricket League group stage as table toppers with six wins from eight games. However, they will miss several key players such as Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck and Molly Strano, who are all unavailable due to national duties. Victoria Women will also be without Annabel Sutherland, who has been ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Queensland Fire, on the other hand, will head into the Women’s National Cricket League final after finishing second in the standings with four wins from eight. Skipper Georgia Redmayne has been in red-hot form and is one of the batters to watch out for.

Queensland will be aiming to stage an upset, knowing that Victoria are without as many as six first-choice players.

Squads to choose from

Victoria Women

Elyse Villani (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Amy Vine

Queensland Fire

Meagen Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Redmayne (C), Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll

Probable Playing XIs

Victoria Women

Elyse Villani (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale

Queensland Fire

Meagen Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Laura Kimmince Harris, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne (C), Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll, Lilly Mills

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs Queensland Fire, Final

Date & Time: March 27, 2021; 5.00 AM IST.

Venue: CitiPower Center, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch has a lot of bounce on offer and the pacers from both teams will look to make full use of the bowling-friendly conditions. The spinners, too, will come into play as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 230.

Women’s National Cricket League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCT-W vs QUN-W)

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team - Women’s National Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Faltum, Georgia Redmayne, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Laura Harris, Grace Harris, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Meagen Dixon, Courtney Sippell, Holly Ferling

Captain: Elyse Villani. Vice-captain: Grace Harris

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Georgia Voll, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Ella Hayward, Courtney Sippell, Holly Ferling

Captain: Holly Ferling. Vice-captain: Kim Garth