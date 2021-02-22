VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's National Cricket League Match - Feb 23, 2021

Victoria Women will take on South Australian Scorpions in the 11th match of the Women's National Cricket League at the Blacktown International Sportspark 2 in Sydney on Tuesday.

Victoria Women are second in the Women's National Cricket League points table, with three wins from as many games. They registered a massive 155-run victory over ACT Meteors in their last Women's National Cricket League match.

South Australian Scorpions, meanwhile, have won two of their three Women's National Cricket League games and are placed third in the competition's points table. They comfortably chased down a 171-run target in their last Women's National Cricket League match against Queensland Fire, doing so with eight wickets and 15 balls to spare.

Victoria Women will start as the favourites to win this Women's National Cricket League game against South Australian Scorpions owing to the international experience in their ranks.

Women's National Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Victoria Women

Meg Lanning (C), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham.

South Australian Scorpions

Megan Schutt (C), Tahlia McGrath, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley (WK), Tegan McPharlin (WK), Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Predicted Playing 11s

Victoria Women

Meg Lanning (C), Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

South Australian Scorpions

Megan Schutt (C), Tahlia McGrath, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs South Australian Scorpions, Match 11.

Date: 23rd February 2021, 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark 2, Sydney.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Blacktown International Sportspark 2 is a decent one to bat on, one where the average first-innings score is 219 runs.

With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will fancy their chances of posting healthy totals on the board. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball and scalp a few early wickets.

Chasing teams have had more success at this venue. So, the captain winning the toss could look to ask the opposition to bat first.

VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCT-W vs SAU-W Women's NCL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josie Dooley, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Courtney Webb, Sophie Molineux, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

Captain: Sophie Molineux. Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tegan McPharlin, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Bridget Patterson, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Molly Strano, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning.