VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 23

Victoria Women (VCT-W) will take on Tasmania Women (TAS-W) in the 23rd match of the Australia Women's ODD 2021-22 on Thursday, March 17, at the Shepley Oval in Melbourne.
The Tasmania Women have been on fire this season. They are unbeaten in the competition and lead the standings with 26 points. Their batting has been their strongest point thus far, and they will be in command once more.
Victoria Women, on the other hand, won their last match after losing four in a row and will hope to keep this momentum going. They have lost four of their six matches thus far, with the other one ending in no results.
VCT-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing XIs
VCT-W
Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sophie Reid, Rhiann Odonnell, Anna Lanning, Makinley Blows, Kim Garth, Tiana Atkinson, Sophie Day, Sam Bates, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff
TAS-W
Rachel Priest (wk), Emma Geeves, Elyse Villani (c), Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Sarah Coyte, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Hayley Holmes, Maisy Gibson
Match Details
Match: Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women, Australia Women's ODD, 2021-22
Date and Time: March 17, 2022; 04:30 AM IST
Venue: Shepley Oval, Melbourne
Pitch Report
Shepley Oval's track is considered to be an ideal bowling surface. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before attacking. A total of 250 could be considered a par score.
Today's VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Rachel Priest: She has scored 262 runs in seven games in this tournament at an average of 37.42. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.
Batters
Elyse Villani: She has been doing well so far, scoring 238 runs and taking two wickets in seven games at an average of 34.00. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.
All-rounders
Sarah Coyte: Coyte is a fantastic all-rounder who has performed admirably in this competition. She has scored 69 runs and has taken twelve wickets in six matches. Coyte is an excellent cumulative choice for your VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.
Bowlers
Sam Bates: Bates has done an outstanding job with the ball and is the competition's leading wicket-taker, as she has taken fourteen wickets at an average of 14.21.
Five best players to pick in VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team
Molly Strano (TAS-W): 396 points
Kim Garth (VCT-W): 231 points
Sophie Moloney (TAS-W): 300 points
Nicole Faltun (VCT-W): 320 points
Naomi Stalenberg (TAS-W): 185 points
Key stats for VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team
Maisy Gibson - Eight wickets in seven games; bowling average: 27.62
Amy Smith – Eight wickets in six games; bowling average: 19.87
Emma Manix Geeves - 159 runs in seven games; batting average: 26.50
VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Nicole Faltum, Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Sasha Moloney, Sarah Coyte, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Sam Bates, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith
Captain: Sarah Coyte | Vice-captain: Molly Strano
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Nicole Faltum, Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Sam Bates, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith
Captain: Sarah Coyte | Vice-captain: Rachel Priest