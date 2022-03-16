VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 23

Victoria Women (VCT-W) will take on Tasmania Women (TAS-W) in the 23rd match of the Australia Women's ODD 2021-22 on Thursday, March 17, at the Shepley Oval in Melbourne.

The Tasmania Women have been on fire this season. They are unbeaten in the competition and lead the standings with 26 points. Their batting has been their strongest point thus far, and they will be in command once more.

Victoria Women, on the other hand, won their last match after losing four in a row and will hope to keep this momentum going. They have lost four of their six matches thus far, with the other one ending in no results.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing XIs

VCT-W

Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sophie Reid, Rhiann Odonnell, Anna Lanning, Makinley Blows, Kim Garth, Tiana Atkinson, Sophie Day, Sam Bates, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff

TAS-W

Rachel Priest (wk), Emma Geeves, Elyse Villani (c), Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Sarah Coyte, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Hayley Holmes, Maisy Gibson

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women, Australia Women's ODD, 2021-22

Date and Time: March 17, 2022; 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Shepley Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

Shepley Oval's track is considered to be an ideal bowling surface. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before attacking. A total of 250 could be considered a par score.

Today's VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest: She has scored 262 runs in seven games in this tournament at an average of 37.42. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Elyse Villani: She has been doing well so far, scoring 238 runs and taking two wickets in seven games at an average of 34.00. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Sarah Coyte: Coyte is a fantastic all-rounder who has performed admirably in this competition. She has scored 69 runs and has taken twelve wickets in six matches. Coyte is an excellent cumulative choice for your VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Sam Bates: Bates has done an outstanding job with the ball and is the competition's leading wicket-taker, as she has taken fourteen wickets at an average of 14.21.

Five best players to pick in VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team

Molly Strano (TAS-W): 396 points

Kim Garth (VCT-W): 231 points

Sophie Moloney (TAS-W): 300 points

Nicole Faltun (VCT-W): 320 points

Naomi Stalenberg (TAS-W): 185 points

Key stats for VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team

Maisy Gibson - Eight wickets in seven games; bowling average: 27.62

Amy Smith – Eight wickets in six games; bowling average: 19.87

Emma Manix Geeves - 159 runs in seven games; batting average: 26.50

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction

VCT-W vs TAS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Nicole Faltum, Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Sasha Moloney, Sarah Coyte, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Sam Bates, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith

Captain: Sarah Coyte | Vice-captain: Molly Strano

VCT-W vs TAS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Nicole Faltum, Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Sam Bates, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith

Captain: Sarah Coyte | Vice-captain: Rachel Priest

Edited by Ritwik Kumar