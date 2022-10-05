VCT-W vs TAS-W, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian Women’s ODD, Match 12

Victoria Women will lock horns with Tasmania Women in the 12th match of the Australian Women’s ODD at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on October 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Victoria Women are sixth in the points table, having lost as many as three games. They lost their last game against Tasmania Women by five wickets. Tasmania Women, on the other hand, are placed just above their opponents in the points table winning their only game played thus far.

The last time the two teams met, Tasmania Women registered a five-wicket victory over Victoria Women.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Match Details

The 12th Match of the Australian Women’s ODD will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday (October 6). The match is set to take place at 04:30 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT-W vs TAS-W, Australian Women’s ODD, Match 12

Date and Time: October 6, 2022, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

VCT-W vs TAS-W Pitch Report

The track at the Junction Oval is a batter’s paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers can trouble the batters due to the double-paced nature of this pitch in the latter half of innings.

Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 238

Average second-innings score: 219

VCT-W vs TAS-W Form Guide (Previous Matches)

VCT-W: L-T-L-L-L

TAS-W: W-W-W-W-W

VCT-W vs TAS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

VCT-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VCT-W Probable Playing 11

Sophie Molineux, Makinley Blows, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Ella Hayward, Rhiann O’Donnell, Sophie Day, Samantha Bates.

TAS-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TAS-W Probable Playing 11

Elyse Villani, Rachel Trenaman, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Amy Smith, Sarah Coyte.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicole Faltum (3 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 72.62)

Nicole has been a phenomenal wicketkeeper batter, smashing 61 runs in three matches with a strike rate of 72.62.

Top Batter Pick

Ellyse Perry (3 matches, 123 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 77.36 and Economy Rate: 4.00)

Perry has scored a total of 123 runs in three matches while also scalping a wicket. She is a must-have pick in this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (3 matches, 251 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 101.21 and Economy Rate: 7.17)

Sutherland has been regularly contributing with both bat and ball. She has amassed 251 runs while picking up two wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Day (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.10)

Day has been one of the top bowlers in this tournament so far. She has scalped five wickets at an economy of 4.10.

VCT-W vs TAS-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

Perry has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions in multiple aspects, including fielding.

Annabel Sutherland

Sutherland has been in fine form in the tournament, contributing with both bat and ball.

5 Must-pick players with stats for VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Annabel Sutherland 251 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches Sophie Molineux 79 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches Ellyse Perry 123 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches Nicola Carey 2 wickets in 1 match Sophie Day 5 wickets in 3 matches

VCT-W vs TAS-W match expert tips

Annabel Sutherland could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th Match, Head to Head League

VCT-W vs TAS-W, Dream11 Prediction - WNCL

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Elyse Villani, Kim Garth

All-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, Samantha Bates

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th Match, Grand League

VCT-W vs TAS-W, Dream11 Prediction - WNCL

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Emma Manix-Geeves

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Lizelle Lee, Kim Garth

All-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Samantha Bates

