WAS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 29, 2023

The North Group fixture between Birmingham Bears (WAS) and Lancashire (LAN) will kick off at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham for the Vitality Blast tournament at 7 pm IST.

Birmingham started their campaign with a convincing five-wicket win over Leicestershire on May 26, with 15 balls remaining. They then beat Yorkshire by 34 runs. Sam Hain of Birmingham is the top run scorer of the league and will continue to lead the batting.

Lancashire, meanwhile, continued their impressive form in the Vitality Blast with consecutive wins. They beat Nottinghamshire by 22 runs before a dominant eight-wicket win over Leicestershire with 51 deliveries remaining.

In the T20 Blast 2023 opener, Lancashire beat Derbyshire by four wickets with deliveries balls remaining. Luke Wood stood out as the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets.

On that note, here are the captain and vice-captain picks for the WAS vs LAN Dream11 team:

#3 Sam Hain (WAS) - 8.5 Credits

Leicestershire Foxes vs Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Sam Hain, the right-handed batter, could be a key player in the WAS vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team. With an impressive tally of 148 runs in two innings, he's the leading scorer of the T20 Blast 2023.

Hain's consistent performances make him a must-have inclusion, providing a solid foundation and boosting their chances of success.

#2 Luke Wood (LAN) - 8.5 Credits

Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Luke Wood, who's the leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2023, has showcased remarkable performances in his last three games. Against Nottinghamshire, he contributed impressive bowling figures of 2-29.

Against Leicestershire, Wood had also displayed his bowling prowess, taking three wickets for 11 runs. In the opener against Derbyshire, he took three wickets for 31 runs. Considering his consistent performances, Wood could be a perfect choice for the vice-captain role in the WAS vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Liam Livingstone (LAN) - 9.0 Credits

Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Liam Livingstone, with extensive T20 experience and impressive stats - 5333 runs, avg. 29.14), could be a valuable addition to your WAS vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team. His strike rate of 146.87 shows his ability to dominate.

With two centuries and 31 half-centuries, he brings a strong batting presence. A tally of 365 fours and 327 sixes highlights his boundary-hitting prowess. Livingstone's skills make him an excellent choice, providing depth and firepower to the lineup.

WAS vs LAN squads for today’s match

Warwickshire: Alex Davies (c), Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Rob Yates

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Tom Bailey, George Bell, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, De Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Saqib Mehmood, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

