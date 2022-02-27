WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australia Women’s ODD 2021-22, Match 8

Western Australia Women (WAW) will take on South Australia Women (SAU-W) in the eighth match of the Australia Women’s ODD 2021-22 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday.

Both teams are yet to play their first match in the tournament. but they’d like to kick off their campaign on a winning note. Western Australia have won the competition twice, with their last title arriving in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, South Australia had a decent run last season, finishing fifth with four wins and as many defeats.

WAW vs SAU-W Probable Playing XIs

WAW

Maddy Darke (wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Alana King, Courtney Neale, Sheldyn Cooper, Lisa Griffiths, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Zoe Britcliffe.

SAU-W

Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Annie ONeil, Emma de Broughe, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Brook Harris, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alex Price, Josephine Dooley.

Match Details

Match: WAW vs SAU-W, Australia Women’s ODD 2021-22, Match 8.

Date and Time: February 27, 2022; 5:00 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a balanced one, offering equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. A close contest should ensue.

Today’s WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tegan McPharlin is the best choice for the wicketkeeper role, as she has been in great touch with the bat as well.

Batters

Mathilda Carmichael has been batting at a high level, especially in First-Class cricket. She has scored 214 runs in 11 games.

All-rounders

Alana King is a spectacular all-rounder who has been attracting a lot of praise for her performances. She has scored 18 runs, and has taken two wickets in three ODI games at an average of 31.50.

Bowlers

Samantha Betts finished as the highest wicket-taker for South Australia in the previous edition of the competition. She has scalped 11 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 4.39.

Five best players to pick in WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction team

Mathilda Carmichael (WAW)

Chloe Piparo (WAW)

Bridget Patterson (SAU-W)

Tegan McPharlin (SAU-W)

Josephine Dooley (SAU-W).

Key stats for WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction team

Mathilda Carmichael: 280 runs

Chloe Piparo: 258 runs

Bridget Patterson: 371 runs

Josephine Dooley: 308 runs,

WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction

WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josephine Dooley, Tegan McPharlin, Amy Edgar, Bridget Patterson, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Brooke Harris, Alex Price, Samantha Betts, Tanaele Peschel.

Captain: Bridget Patterson. Vice-Captain: Josephine Dooley.

WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josephine Dooley, Tegan McPharlin, Amy Edgar, Bridget Patterson, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Eliza Doddridge, Brooke Harris, Alex Price, Samantha Betts, Tanaele Peschel.

Captain: Chloe Piparo. Vice-Captain: Mathilda Carmichael.

