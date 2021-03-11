WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australian Women's ODD (Women's National Cricket League) Match - March 12th, 2021

Match 21 of the Women's National Cricket League will see Western Australia lock horns with the ACT Meteors on Friday.

Western Australia are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost both their Women's National Cricket League encounters so far. They will want to get off the mark with a victory over the Meteors.

The ACT Meteors, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with just one win in four. They started their Women's National Cricket League campaign with a win before suffering three consecutive losses. The Meteors want to return to winning ways before time runs out.

Squads to choose from

Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe, Georgia Wyllie, Molly Healy, Taneale Peschel.

ACT Meteors

Rebecca Carter, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Angela Reakes, Erica Kershaw, Madeline Penna, Carly Leeson, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty, Maitlan Brown, Matilda Lugg, Allison McGrath, Olivia Porter.

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe.

ACT Meteors

Rebecca Carter, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Angela Reakes, Erica Kershaw, Madeline Penna, Carly Leeson, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty.

Match Details

Match: Western Australia Women vs ACT Meteors, Match 21

Date & Time: 12th March, 2021 at 11:30 AM

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Pitch Report

Batters have generally performed well at the venue, which has seen several high-scoring encounters in recent times.

It has been a happy hunting ground for chasing teams and both sides would want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Women's National Cricket League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WF-W vs AM-W)

WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction - Women's National Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Erica Kershaw, Madeline Penna, Katie Mack, Chloe Piparo, Angela Reakes, Nicole Bolton, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Emma King, Nicola Hancock, Sheldyn Cooper.

Captain: Nicole Bolton; Vice-captain: Erin Osborne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Erica Kershaw, Megan Banting, Madeline Penna, Katie Mack, Amy Yates, Angela Reakes, Nicole Bolton, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Piepa Cleary, Alana King.

Captain: Katie Mack; Vice-captain: Carly Leeson