WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's National Cricket League Match - Mar 14, 2021

Western Australia Women will take on the South Australian Scorpions in the 21st match of the Women's National Cricket League at the WACA Ground in Perth on Sunday.

Western Australia Women have had a disappointing campaign so far. They are yet to win a game in this tournament and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Western Australia Women lost their last game to ACT Meteors by 64 runs as they failed to chase down 276 runs.

South Australian Scorpions, on the other hand, have won two of their five games and are placed in the penultimate position on the points table. If they want to reach the final, then this will be a good opportunity for them to capitalize on.

The team lost its last game to New South Wales Women by 6 wickets. The Scorpions will be led by Tegan McPharlin in the absence of Megan Schutt.

With both teams looking to pick up a win from this match and move up the points ladder, the fans will be in for an enticing game of cricket.

Squads to choose from:

Western Australia Women

Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo (C), Mathlida Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Alana King, Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe, Georgia Wyllie, Molly Healy, Taneale Peschel, Emma Inglis, Meg Thompson, Megan Banting (WK) and Poppy Stockwell (WK).

South Australian Scorpions

Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Eliza Doddridge, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Brooke Harris, Darcie Brown, Ellie Falconer, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt (C), Samantha Betts, Emma de Broughe, Suzie Bates, Tahlia McGrath, Josephine Dooley (WK), Tegan McPharlin (WK) and Paris Crowe.

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Australia Women

Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo (C), Mathlida Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Taneale Peschel, Megan Banting (WK), Alana King.

South Australian Scorpions

Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Paris Crowe, Brooke Harris, Josephine Dooley (WK), Tegan McPharlin (C), Alex Price.

Match Details

Match: Western Australia Women vs South Australian Scorpions, Match 21

Date: 14th March 2021, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The track at the WACA ground is a good one to bat on as it offers a good bounce. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters can expect to get some good knocks.

The pacers will also get some movement early on. The only Women's National Cricket League game that was played here was won by the team batting first. So, batting first should be a good option.

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josephine Dooley, Tegan McPharlin, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Courtney Webb, Nicole Bolton, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Samantha Betts.

Captain: Nicole Bolton Vice-Captain: Amanda-Jade Wellington

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tegan McPharlin, Chloe Piparo, Bridget Patterson, Mathilda Carmichael, Courtney Webb, Nicole Bolton, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Samantha Betts.

Captain: Chloe Piparo Vice-Captain: Courtney Webb