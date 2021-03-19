WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League – March 20, 2021

Western Fury and Victoria Women will square off in the 27th match of the Women’s National Cricket League at the WACA ground in Perth on Saturday.

Victoria Women are brimming with confidence, topping the Women’s National Cricket League points table with six wins in seven matches. Interestingly, their only defeat came against the same opponents they are due to play in this Women’s National Cricket League game.

Meanwhile, Western Fury are currently the wooden-spoon holders in the Women’s National Cricket League, winning just one of their seven matches. They are already out of reckoning for the next stage of the Women’s National Cricket League competition and have only pride to play for.

Fury could look to exit the Women’s National Cricket League with a win, while Victoria will aim to continue their momentum with another win

Women’s National Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Victoria Women:

Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Amy Vine.

Western Fury

Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Wyllie.

Predicted Playing XIs

Victoria Women:

Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale.

Western Fury:

Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel.

Match Details

Match: Western Fury vs Victoria Women, Match 27.

Date: March 20, 2021; 7:30 AM IST.

Venue: WACA, Perth.

Pitch Report

The WACA is a relatively high-scoring venue and has something for both bowlers and batters. In the last game at this venue, there was bounce on the track, a trend that could continue in this game too. So the team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Megan Banting, Ellyse Villani, Kim Garth, Chloe Piparo, Anna Lanning, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Alana King, Tess Flintoff.

Captain: Nicole Bolton. Vice-Captain: Ellyse Villani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Ellyse Villani, Kim Garth, Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Alana King, Sophie Day.

Captain: Kim Garth. Vice-Captain: Piepa Cleary.