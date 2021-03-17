WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's National Cricket League Match - Mar 18, 2021

Western Australia Women will lock horns with Victoria Women in the 23rd match of the Women's National Cricket League at the WACA Ground in Perth on Thursday.

Western Australia Women have struggled throughout the tournament and have lost all six of their games. They fell to a 70-run defeat in their last match against South Australia Women as they failed to chase down 252 runs.

Western Australia Women will be hoping to win this game and give their fans something to cheer about. Molly Healy will replace Sheldyn Cooper, who suffered a low-grade quad muscle injury in the last game.

Victoria Women, on the other hand, are on cloud nine as their performances have been exceptional in this tournament. They are placed atop the points table after winning each of their six matches so far.

Victoria Women successfully chased down 234 runs in their last game to register a 6-wicket victory over Queensland Women. They will miss the services of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, and Georgia Wareham, who have joined the Australia Women squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against the New Zealand Women.

Western Australia Women have a golden chance of ending the winning streak of Victoria Women, who will be playing without most of their main players.

Squads to choose from

Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo (C), Megan Banting (WK), Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Georia Wyllie.

Victoria Women

Elyse Villani (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Amy Vine.

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo (C), Megan Banting (WK), Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Georia Wyllie.

Victoria Women

Elyse Villani (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Bhavisha Devchand, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale.

Match Details

Match: Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women, Match 23

Date: 18th March 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The batters have traditionally done well at the WACA Ground. The last two games played here in this tournament were won by the team batting first. So, one must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss.

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Faltum, Megan Banting, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Ella Hayward, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Emma King.

Captain: Nicole Bolton. Vice-Captain: Elyse Villani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Megan Banting, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Chloe Piparo, Bhavisha Devchand, Nicole Bolton, Ella Hayward, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Emma King.

Captain: Elyse Villani. Vice-Captain: Kim Garth.