WI vs IND, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Match - Aug 22nd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 58 // 21 Aug 2019, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Team India take their first steps in the new ICC World Test Championship on Thursday as they face hosts West Indies in the first Test in Antigua. A couple of familiar faces in Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Ashwin return to the Indian set-up as they look to register their first points. They face a stern test against the Windies, who have a good record in home conditions. With a sensational win against the English earlier in the year, the home side will bank on their pace battery to deliver the goods. With this being their first game in the ICC World Test Championship, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies:

Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Rakheem Cornwall, Shimron Hetmyer, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich and Shannon Gabriel

India:

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies:

The Windies should field their strongest side with Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell opening the batting for them. The onus is on Darren Bravo and Shai Hope to get the West Indies to a good total although the depth in their batting unit should hold them in good stead. They could field four fast bowlers for this game with Roston Chase filling in as the lone spinner. Jason Holder holds the key with the West Indian Player of the Year 2019 looking to start off on the right note.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Brathwaite, Campbell, Hope, Bravo, Chase, Hetmyer, Dowrich(WK), Holder, Paul/Cornwall, Gabriel, and Roach.

India:

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will open the batting for the Indians, who possess two of the best batsmen in the world in Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Although the Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is under a lot of pressure, he should take up a place in the middle order alongside Hanuma Vihari. In Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant, India have two very capable wicket-keepers although it should be Saha who should be the nod for this game owing to his superior skills behind the wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma will lead the bowling attack with Ravichandran Ashwin as they look to rattle the opposition with regular wickets.

Possible XI: Agarwal, Rahul, Pujara, Virat(C), Rahane, Vihari, Saha/Pant(WK), Ashwin/Jadeja, Bumrah, Ishant and Shami.

Match Details:

West Indies vs India, 1st Test

22-26 August 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report:

Pacers will be key on this surface as seen in the previous Test played here between England and West Indies. Although the pitch does support strokeplay, the likes of Shannon Gabriel and Jasprit Bumrah hold key. The forecast during the five days is clear and should pace the way for an exciting Test match between India and West Indies.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant fighting for a place in the playing XI, Shane Dowrich is a safer option although changes could be made upon the toss. Dowrich has been consistent in home conditions and is more than just capable of scoring big runs with his work behind the stumps also being exemplary.

Batsmen: One of Cheteshwar Pujara or Virat Kohli should be picked with the limitations of the credit in play. Along with him, West Indian opener Kraigg Brathwaite should do well with his gritty attitude. The likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope are also decent options while KL Rahul should make good use of the opportunity in the absence of Prithvi Shaw.

Allrounders: Jason Holder is a must-have in the fantasy team with his ability to swing the new ball being crucial. Adding to that, his batting talent is bound to come into play which should earn the fantasy players a good number of points. Spin bowling duo of Ravi Ashwin and Roston Chase are good options as well to complement the West Indian captain.

Bowlers: Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is another must-have bowler along with Shannon Gabriel, who is West Indies' most successful bowler in the format over the last year or so. While Kemar Roach also presents a good case, the likes of Ishant Sharma and Mohd Shami should suffice as the final piece of the fantasy team puzzle.

Captain: With swing on offer, pacers will be key on this wicket. This suggests Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Holder will be the frontrunners for captaincy. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, Cheteshwar Pujara could also be a decent option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shane Dowrich, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kraigg Brathwaite, Lokesh Rahul, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Shannon Gabriel. Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Saha, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Kraigg Brathwaite, Ravi Ashwin, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Jasprit Bumrah, Shannon Gabriel and Mohd Shami. Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder