WI vs IND, 2nd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 4th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a hard-fought victory over the Windies, India look to seal a series win as they face the reigning World T20 Champions in the second T20 in Florida. The dampness in the pitch paved the way for a thrilling low-scoring encounter that saw Navdeep Saini revel with the ball in hand. While West Indies fight to keep the series alive, India might experiment with the Chahar brothers waiting on the sidelines with the T20 World Cup lingering on their minds. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs WI.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies:

John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India:

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies:

An extra spinner could be drafted in for Rovman Powell with the pitch on the slower side. Another option is promoting Sunil Narine to the top of the order which adds depth to the batting unit. The onus is on Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran to provide the goods as Sheldon Cottrell continues to impress with the ball. Evin Lewis' record against India is note-worthy and could come off at the top of the order.

Possible XI: Lewis, Campbell, Pooran(WK), Pollard, Hetmyer, Brathwaite (C), Narine, Paul, Pierre, Cottrell and Thomas.

India:

Although India would love a series win, a couple of changes could be made with an extra batsman in Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahil in line for a starting XI place. With the number of left-handers in the West Indian side, Ravindra Jadeja could make way for Iyer or Rahul while Deepak Chahar is another such candidate who could slot in for Navdeep Saini or Khaleel Ahmed. On a tough wicket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are key for the Indians against the fiery West Indians.

Possible XI: Rohit, Dhawan, Rahul, Kohli(C), Pandey, Pant(WK), Krunal, Sundar, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel/Deepak Chahar and Saini

Match Details:

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20

4th August 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Lauderhill, Florida

Pitch Report:

In spite of the small boundaries, another low-scoring game is on the cards with the pitch favouring the spinners. 130-140 should be par on this surface with the likes of Krunal Pandya and Sunil Narine bound to have a say on Sunday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant and Nicolas Pooran should suffice in the wicket-keepers department with both of them batting in middle order for their respective sides. Both of them are capable of clearing the boundaries at will and should be able to score some runs after a disappointing outing on Saturday.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli is a must-have in the side with the Indian captain being one of the most consistent performers in the format. While his teammates Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are also good options in the side, Shimron Hetmyer can be backed to put in a decent shift on Saturday.

Allrounders: Although Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are also decent options, Krunal Pandya has been a consistent performer for the Indian T20 side ever since his debut in 2018 against West Indies. He is a must-have in this game along with Carlos Brathwaite. With his cutters bound to come in handy on Sunday, Brathwaite could use his long levers as well to propel the Windies to a match-winning total.

Bowlers: Sunil Narine and Sheldon Cottrell were at their best with the ball in hand as they troubled India regularly. They are decent options along with the wily Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who should prove his worth once again in the death overs. Although Keemo Paul is another wonderful player, Navdeep Saini should get the nod after his man-of-the-match performance on Saturday.

Captain: Sunil Narine and Rohit Sharma are the preferred candidates for captaincy with their experience shining in the previous game. While Rohit was able to score freely in his brief innings, Narine's ability to flummox the batsmen makes him a worth-while option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini and Keemo Paul. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine