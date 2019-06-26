WI vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 27th, 2019

As the league table takes shape with each passing game, West Indies look to keep their campaign alive on Thursday as they face possibly their toughest test in India at Old Trafford. While West Indies were dealt a huge blow with Andre Russell's injury, Carlos Brathwaite more than filled his shoes as he so nearly pulled off one of the biggest heists in cricket history.

Now, they face India, who are currently unbeaten in the World Cup with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli in prime form for the Blues. With this being a crucial game for both sides, expect a highly competitive game between them as Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma take centre stage on Thursday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies:

Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies:

Darren Bravo could be recalled with Evin Lewis injuring himself once again in the previous game. Apart from the one forced change, the rest of the team should ideally remain the same with Ashley Nurse and Kemar Roach keeping their place in the side.

Chris Gayle found form in the previous game and would love to keep it going while the likes of Pooran and Hetmyer in the middle order are also going to be pivotal. Sheldon Cottrell has been their go-to bowler with the burly pacer picking four wickets in the game against New Zealand and will be no different against the formidable Indians.

Possible XI: Gayle, Hope(WK), Bravo, Pooran, Hetmyer, Holder(C), Brathwaithe, Nurse, Roach, Cottrell and Thomas.

India:

After a close win over fellow Asian side Afghanistan, India aren't expected to make any changes for this game with Mohammad Shami picking a hattrick in the last over, further cementing his place in the side. Doubts still linger around KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar's capability of filling in the opener and number four slots although the onus still lies on the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have a staggering 65 hundreds between them.

The bowling unit is very well balanced with Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal in prime form while Hardik Pandya has done well in his role as a floater in the batting unit and the fifth bowler as well.

Possible XI: Rohit, Rahul, Virat(C), Shankar, Dhoni(WK), Jadhav, Pandya, Kuldeep, Shami, Chahal and Bumrah

Match Details:

West Indies vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 34

June 27th 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report:

The weather is set to be all clear for this game as both teams look to gain two valuable points in the build up to the semi-finals. As seen in the previous game here at Old Trafford, a good batting surface is on offer with some swing upfront for the new ball bowlers. Spinners should also get some purchase in the middle overs with a par score being 270-280.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is due for a big one this World Cup after getting off to only a couple of starts. Along with the West Indian opener, MS Dhoni is also a decent option given India get to bat first.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are great options to have provided the balance of the side permits while the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and KL Rahul are also decent options. Chris Gayle scored a fifty in the previous game and would be eager to score some runs in what is a crucial game for them.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya is a must have in the side given the importance he carries around with his skill-set. He is capable of scoring quick runs towards the end and also has a couple of wickets to show for in the last couple of games to warranty a place in the side. Along with the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, Carlos Brathwaite and Kedhar Jadhav are also viable options.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Sheldon Cottrell come into his game on the back of very good performances, making them great selections to team along with one of India's spin twins. Oshane Thomas is also a viable option with his raw pace and bounce as the final bowling option for this game.

Captain: Virat Kohli has scored three fifties on the trot and looks in very good touch as well. He is the ideal captaincy choice along with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma while Chris Gayle could also be a brave choice if one were to back the West Indies to run the Indians close.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Oshane Thomas and Mohammad Shami. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Hardik Pandya, Carlos Brathwaite, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Oshane Thomas and Mohammad Shami. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma