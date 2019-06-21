WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 22nd, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second game of an action-packed Saturday, New Zealand play West Indies in what is a crucial game for both teams at Old Trafford in Manchester.

After a bright start to their campaign, West Indies have tailed off with part of the blame on their reluctance to deviate from their short-ball approach with the ball. In New Zealand, they face one of the in-form teams of the tournament who are quite capable of handling the short-ball barrage.

Kane Williamson will be coming into this game at the back of a sensational hundred against South Africa earlier in the week. With a high-scoring encounter on the cards, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Playing XI Updates

West Indies

Andre Russell is reportedly not a 100% fit and could possibly make way for one of Ashley Nurse or Carlos Brathwaithe while the rest of the batting unit should ideally remain the same after a good show with the bat against Bangladesh. Chris Gayle is expected to put in a good performance in what is a do-or-die game for them alongside the in-form Shai Hope and Evin Lewis.

Possible XI: Gayle, Lewis, Hope(WK), Pooran, Hetmyer, Bravo, Holder(C), Russell/Nurse, Gabriel, Thomas and Cottrell.

New Zealand

An extra spinner could be drafted in for this game with a little turn on offer but considering New Zealand's thrilling win against South Africa, they shouldn't be making any changes to a winning combination.

Lockie Ferguson has been a revelation for the Kiwis this tournament with 11 wickets so far and will be key against the likes of Chris Gayle and Shai Hope while all eyes will be upon captain Kane Williamson who was the star of the show against the Proteas.

The only change, if any would be Colin Munro making way for Henry Nicholls, with the former unable to put in a good show with the bat so far

Possible XI: Munro/Nicholls, Guptill, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Neesham, de Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Ferguson and Boult.

Match Details

West Indies vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 29

22nd June 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons both teams with a lot of slower deliveries bound to be delivered by the pacers. The overcast conditions should generally help them as well while spinners should come into play in the middle overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Shai Hope has been in very good form for the Windies, Tom Latham and Nicolas Pooran are the preferred options for this game. Latham hasn't got going in the World Cup so far and should score some runs given West Indies' trouble to pick wickets in the middle overs.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle and Colin Munro are two openers who haven't done justice to their talent so far at the top of the order. With the pitch favouring batsmen, both of them are great options along with one of Kane Williamson or Ross Taylor while Shimron Hetmyer is also a decent option with the south-paw smashing a 25-ball fifty against Bangladesh.

Allrounders: Jason Holder is a must have in the side with Andre Russell's fitness still in question. Along with him, one of Colin de Grandhomme or Jimmy Neesham should suffice as the second allround option with both of them reveling with the ball in this World Cup.

Bowlers: Inspite of picking only a couple of wickets in the tournament so far, Trent Boult should be backed to wreck the West Indies early on along with the Kiwi's highest wicket-taker Lockie Ferguson. One of Shannon Gabriel or Oshane Thomas should suffice as the final option to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Trent Boult and Kane Williamson are the primary candidates given their form and record with ball and bat respectively. Along with them, Chris Gayle is also a decent option while the explosive Colin Munro could also prove to shrewd pick at the top of the order.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Tom Latham, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Kane Williamson, Chris Munro, Jason Holder, Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Oshane Thomas and Trent Boult. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Trent Boult

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Tom Latham, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Jimmy Neesham, Shannon Gabriel, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult. Captain: Trent Boult, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

