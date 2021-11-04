WI vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 5th, 2021

In the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies and Sri Lanka will take on each other at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

West Indies have been completely out of favor in this tournament after they were deemed favorites for the competition. The Caribbean has the most ICC T20 titles, and they were expected to put in an impressive performance. But all is not well for the side in the T20 World Cup 2021.

What’s more, bothering for West Indies is their net run rate, which is on a downward trend after two heavy defeats in the Super 12 stage. However, the Caribbeans know how to make a comeback in style, and we can never write them off at any moment of the tournament.

Sri Lanka have put up decent performances in the T20 World Cup 2021, but luck was not on their side. The Lankan Lions failed to clinch the crucial moments and lost some important games in the last moments.

Sri Lankan batters and bowlers failed to put in collective performances when needed and thus resulted in the team’s mediocre outcomes. The Lions also became one of the few teams to get knocked out of the tournament from the Super 12 stage.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI vs SL contest.

#3 Evin Lewis

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The UAE wickets are not much suitable for Evin Lewis’ batting style. Most of the surfaces are the used ones and the opener rarely gets to time the ball. But with bowlers struggling in power-play overs, Lewis can be a game-changer.

His knock against South Africa was pretty special, but he didn’t get enough support from his partner as he lost his wicket after scoring a half-century. Lewis, if he gets enough assistance, will be very dangerous.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up 14 wickets already in the tournament and is the lone shining light for his side in the T20 World Cup 2021. Moreover, he can be used as a batter up the order when the chips are down early.

Hasaranga even grabbed a hat-trick but Sri Lanka couldn’t bag enough wins to advance in the competition. With nothing to lose for Sri Lanka, Hasaranga will put his A-game forward to add more numbers to his tally.

#1 Roston Chase

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Roston Chase is one of the most dependable Test batters for the Caribbean side. He has been promoted to the T20I side and has given enough returns on most occasions. However, his low strike rate is costing the side a bit.

Chase scored 39 runs in West Indies’ win over Bangladesh in the last game. He would love to continue the same momentum going forward and would also be keen to pick up some crucial wickets with his bowling.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

