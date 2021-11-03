WI vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 35

Match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see West Indies (WI) take on Sri Lanka (SL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Sri Lankans have been fairly impressive in this T20 World Cup despite being on the verge of being knocked out. They face a strong Windies side who will be looking to keep their hopes of a top-two finish intact. Although Kieron Pollard's fitness is a concern, West Indies will head into this game as the clear favorites. With both teams eyeing a big win in this fixture, an entertaining game of cricket beckons in Abu Dhabi.

WI vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

SL XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

WI vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 4th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Abu Dhabi despite the pitch being on the slower side. The pacers have done well at this venue in this tournament with ample help on offer for them. There is some turn available for the spinners, who will play an important role in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key with dew also coming into play in the second half of the match. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

See the updated T20 World Cup 2021 points table here.

Today’s WI vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran came up with a decisive performance with the bat in the previous game as West Indies beat Bangladesh in a thriller. With form on his side, Pooran is a fine option for your WI vs SL Dream11 fantasy team. But Kusal Perera isn't a bad option either.

Batter

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando has not been in any sort of run-scoring form in the last few games, often throwing his wicket away early in his innings. However, Fernando is a decent player against both pace and spin, which should him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has been the standout player in this T20 World Cup as he currently tops the bowling charts with 14 wickets to his name. Hasaranga has been handy with the bat too, making him a must-have in your WI vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ravi Rampaul: Ravi Rampaul showed signs of returning to form in West Indies' win against Bangladesh, nailing his lines and lengths to perfection. Given his experience and skill in the death overs, Rampaul should ideally pick up a wicket or two and deliver crucial fantasy points in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 520 points

Lahiru Kumara (SL) - 300 points

Tymal Mills (ENG) - 215 points

Important stats for WI vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga - 14 wickets in 7 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Nicholas Pooran - 53 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 139.47

Charith Asalanka - 163 runs in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 40.75

WI vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Rampaul, Lahiru Kumara and Akeal Hosein

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Wanindu Hasaranga to pick two or more wickets against West Indies? Yes No 0 votes so far