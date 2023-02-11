WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 2

The second match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see West Indies Women (WI-W) take on England Women (EN-W) at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction.

England are one of the teams to beat in the competition with the likes of Natalie Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone leading the charge. They have a good mix of youth and experience and will start as the clear favorites.

West Indies, meanwhile, have not been in the best of form, with Stafanie Taylor also facing injury troubles. Although they have an inexperienced squad, West Indies will bank on their captain Hayley Matthews to step up.

With both teams eyeing a winning start to their campaign, a cracker of a contest beckons in Paarl.

WI-W vs EN-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

West Indies Women and England Women will lock horns in the second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs EN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 2

Date and Time: 11th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Hotstar

WI-W vs EN-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 2

The pitch in Paarl is expected to favor the bowlers, with pacers nearly picking up 65 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. There should be some help available for the spinners as well. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Record at Boland Park in WT20Is (Last 3 matches)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 112

Average 2nd-innings score: 107

WI-W vs EN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies Women.

West Indies Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor/Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman and Shamilia Connell.

England Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for England Women.

England Women probable playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn and Kate Cross/Lauren Bell.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (80 matches, 1149 runs, Average: 21.27)

Amy Jones is quite experienced in this format, scoring 1149 runs in 80 matches. She is averaging 21.27 with the bat despite batting across different positions in the batting unit. With Jones in decent form in the last year or so, she is a fine pick for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Heather Knight (93 matches, 1474 runs, Average: 23.39)

Heather Knight has been a consistent performer for England for quite a while, scoring 1474 runs in 93 matches. She is averaging 23.39 in T20I cricket and can also chip in with the ball. With Knight likely to play in the middle order and take up the sixth bowler's role, she is a top pick for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (78 matches, 1451 runs, 74 wickets)

Hayley Matthews is perhaps West Indies' best player with 1451 runs and 74 wickets in 78 matches. Although her averages in this format are slightly sub-par, Matthews has a heap of experience to fall back on. With Matthews likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, she is a must-have in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Afy Fletcher (64 matches, 51 wickets, Average: 22.13)

Afy Fletcher has been fairly consistent for West Indies, picking up 51 wickets at an average of 22.13 in T20I cricket. Despite her injury concerns, Fletcher showed good control and ability in the warm-up matches. Given the conditions on offer, Fletcher could be a good pick for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is the top-ranked bowler in both ODI and T20I cricket and for good reason. Ecclestone has 86 wickets in 65 matches and is effective across all phases of an innings. Ecclestone has also added value with the bat in recent months for England and Sydney Sixers, making her a fine captaincy choice in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophia Dunkley

Sophia Dunkley has been in decent form for England in the T20Is, scoring 574 runs in 39 matches. She has scores of 60 (38) and 59 (19) in the warm-up matches against strong bowling attacks in New Zealand and South Africa, respectively. With Dunkley capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain of your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nat Sciver 1959 runs, 78 wickets in 103 matches Sophia Dunkley 574 runs in 39 matches Sophie Ecclestone 86 wickets in 65 matches Hayley Matthews 1451 runs, 74 wickets in 78 matches Shekera Selman 51 wickets in 85 innings

WI-W vs EN-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Sarah Glenn has shown signs of form with the ball with figures of 3/30 and 1/16 in the warm-up matches against South Africa and New Zealand, respectively. Like her spin-twin Sophie Ecclestone, Glenn also adds value with her big-hitting batting abilities. Given Glenn's form and skill set, she could be a contest-winning differential pick for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley (c)

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Shekera Selman, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Nat Sciver (c)

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Sophie Ecclestone, Shekera Selman, Sarah Glenn

