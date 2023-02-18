Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for India vs England

India and England square off in a blockbuster Group B clash at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday, February 18, at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

Both India and England have won both their opening games, and a victory here should all but secure qualification for the semi-finals, let alone give the winning side plenty of confidence.

This should be the toughest group stage game for both sides, with England beating the West Indies and Ireland prior to this game as India trounced Pakistan and the Windies.

Considering the popularity of these two teams, Dream11 managers will be looking forward to this match. Both sides have had plenty of players step up and perform in these two matches.

However, there are some players who are still relatively unnoticed and could prove to be good surprise picks. Let's take a look at three such players.

#3 Radha Yadav

One of India's senior bowlers at just 22 years old, Radha Yadav's experience and guile will make her a key player for India against the England batters.

Despite her solid performance in India's first game against Pakistan, she got only one over against the West Indies, and as a result, she has a fairly low ownership in Dream11 fantasy for this one.

However, the entire England top-order is right-handed, and with Radha turning the ball away from the right-hander, she should be a key figure with the ball in this match for India. She should be a good wicket-taking option for your Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Charlotte Dean

England off-spinner Charlotte Dean will be a crucial bowler for captain Heather Knight to contain the Indian batters and pick up some wickets. In her brief international career, Dean has taken 13 wickets in seven T20Is with an excellent bowling average of 9.23.

While she went wicketless in the first game of the World Cup against the West Indies, Dean picked up two crucial wickets against Ireland, finishing with figures of 2/26 after three overs.

Considering her low ownership in Dream11 and high wicket-taking ability, she could be an excellent differential selection.

#1 Sophia Dunkley

Can Sophia Dunkley carry on her good form against India?

Attacking England opening batter, Sophia Dunkley, would be the perfect differential selection for this clash.

Someone who loves playing her shots, Dunkley has the potential to pick up plenty of points due to her penchant for scoring boundaries and tendency to score at a good strike rate.

Her quickfire 18-ball 34 against the West Indies illustrated her free-flowing style of play, and if she gets going against India, she will be difficult to stop.

Considering that she finished as the highest run-scorer in the T20I series the last time these two sides met, it's a bit surprising to see her low ownership heading into this game.

She'd be the ideal pick to catch other Dream11 fantasy managers off guard.

